The Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered Isn't Your Typical Air-Cooled Porsche 911

The 964 introduced the Neunelfer to all-wheel drive and the Tiptronic automatic tranny, but it’s the 993 that holds a special place in my heart because it’s the final 911 with air-cooled engines. The holy grail from that era is the street-legal version of the GT2 racecar, which used to crank out anything between 424 and 444 ponies depending on the ignition system.
Now take a look at the latest build in the 993 Speedster Remastered series by Gunther Werks. Inspired by the 993-generation 911 Speedster models produced for Butzi Porsche and Jerry Seinfeld, this fellow flaunts a 4.0-liter boxer that makes 435 free-breathing horsepower and 335 pound-feet (454 Nm) of torque. Capable of 7,800 revolutions per minute, the air-cooled motor is complemented by a modified G50 six-speed manual transmission.
As opposed to the original specification, the Getrag-sourced gearbox boasts different ratios and carbon clutches for the differential. In order to keep the curb weight in check, the composite material is also utilized for the tonneau cover that incorporates the roll hoops, windshield frame, front splitter, and the barrels of the Fuchs-inspired wheels. Tipping the scales at 2,590 pounds (1,175 kilograms), this delightful restomod further impresses with the smallest of details. These include the 3D-printed Inconel exhaust tips, Porsche center-locking mechanism for the wheels, and magnesium wheel centers.
The California-based company from Huntington Beach has upgraded the suspension as well with an adaptive setup from JRZ that features three specially-developed modes. Finished in Peninsula Cypan for the exterior over Mandarin Orange leather, the 993 Speedster Remastered achieves 8,200 pounds (3,719 kilograms) of torsional rigidity compared to 3,500 and 5,200 pounds (1,588 and 2,359 kilograms) for the 993 cabriolet and coupe.
Gunther Werks plans to build 25 examples of this modern spin on the 993 Speedster, and heaven only knows how much a single one costs. For reference, the 400R used to cost $525k before any custom touches.
