1998 Porsche 911 GT2 Evo 2 Is as Rare as It Gets, Probably Costs a Fortune

In just two years, Porsche will celebrate 60 years since they launched the 911. Some people would think that you'd have to be a walking encyclopedia to remember all the different variations of this car. There are naturally aspirated ones, turbocharged ones, some are air-cooled, others are water-cooled. One thing is for sure: they're all cool!
The 911 is at a point where the specs don't even matter that much. You're not going to look down on someone for purchasing a base-spec, entry-level Porsche 911. It still has the iconic shape, the legendary name, and it's bound to be fun to drive. The question is: if you'd have to pick a single one to drive for the rest of your life, what would that be? Would you go for a modern-day Turbo S? Would you rather have a classic NA RS?
I'm sure most people will instantly think of a GT2. Sure, a 991 GT2 RS would be spectacular, to say the least. A 996 or a 997 wouldn't be bad either. But let's face it, there's something about a 993 that looks like it should come with a "Rated R" warning. The GT2 was built to meet homologation requirements for GT2 class racing, so it has motorsports-imbued DNA. Only less than 60 cars were built, which makes them quite special indeed.
Back then, these had as much as 444 horsepower to play with, coming out of an air-cooled twin-turbo flat-six engine. If that doesn't sound like much to you, then consider the following information. A few years after Porsche ended the production of the 993 GT2, Ferrari launched the 360 Challenge Stradale. That car had a 3.6-liter V8 that churned out 425 horsepower!
As if all this information wasn't exciting enough, the car we're looking at here is an even rarer 993 GT2 Evo 2. According to the seller, only about 13 units were ever built. Porsche used all the knowledge they had gained by racing the GT2 in previous years in building this car. As a result, we're looking at a 700 horsepower race car, with a certified motorsport history behind it.
If a standard 993 GT2 could hit a top speed of 187 mph (301 kph), imagine how driving this work of art must feel. And this car truly is a work of art, considering that the livery is a work of the renowned German artist Peter Klasen. The car raced in France in 1998 and 1999, and one of its drivers was Jean-Pierre Jarier, a former F1 Grand Prix competitor.
This 14-year old automotive jewel has only had 3 owners so far, and it has seen some racing action in previous years as well. It is still eligible for historic races if you've got the skills and courage to drive it properly. If you're curious about how much you'll have to pay to own this, you'll need to get in touch with the folks over at the Ascott Collection. Just make sure you're sitting down when you do so.
I'm sure most people will instantly think of a GT2. Sure, a 991 GT2 RS would be spectacular, to say the least. A 996 or a 997 wouldn't be bad either. But let's face it, there's something about a 993 that looks like it should come with a "Rated R" warning. The GT2 was built to meet homologation requirements for GT2 class racing, so it has motorsports-imbued DNA. Only less than 60 cars were built, which makes them quite special indeed.
Back then, these had as much as 444 horsepower to play with, coming out of an air-cooled twin-turbo flat-six engine. If that doesn't sound like much to you, then consider the following information. A few years after Porsche ended the production of the 993 GT2, Ferrari launched the 360 Challenge Stradale. That car had a 3.6-liter V8 that churned out 425 horsepower!
As if all this information wasn't exciting enough, the car we're looking at here is an even rarer 993 GT2 Evo 2. According to the seller, only about 13 units were ever built. Porsche used all the knowledge they had gained by racing the GT2 in previous years in building this car. As a result, we're looking at a 700 horsepower race car, with a certified motorsport history behind it.
If a standard 993 GT2 could hit a top speed of 187 mph (301 kph), imagine how driving this work of art must feel. And this car truly is a work of art, considering that the livery is a work of the renowned German artist Peter Klasen. The car raced in France in 1998 and 1999, and one of its drivers was Jean-Pierre Jarier, a former F1 Grand Prix competitor.
This 14-year old automotive jewel has only had 3 owners so far, and it has seen some racing action in previous years as well. It is still eligible for historic races if you've got the skills and courage to drive it properly. If you're curious about how much you'll have to pay to own this, you'll need to get in touch with the folks over at the Ascott Collection. Just make sure you're sitting down when you do so.