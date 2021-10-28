YouTuber Misha Charoudin Loses Brakes on his Porsche 993 at the Nurburgring

The Nurburgring has a long and symbiotic relationship with Porsche. It's there that the RUF Yellowbird was captured in one of the most iconic sports car films ever. It's also the site that one YouTuber shot a video of himself losing braking power in a Porsche 993 911.
The film starts off relaxed enough. Misha Charoudin lives at the famous Nurburgring, and as such, most of his YouTube channel is dedicated to the goings-on there.
Recently he's been focusing many videos on his Porsche 993 911 project. Last Friday, he took it out for its very first drive. Tuesday, he posted that video, and we had a glimpse of the progress.
That video wasn't on the racetrack, but we had some idea of how it would behave. Initially, things seemed great. The steering, seating position, and, yes, the brakes all felt very direct, according to Charoudin. One thing we hear quite clearly, though, the brakes are very loud and squeaky.
That theme continues in today's video, where he takes Sophia Calate onto the famous Green Hell. Sophia is an automotive enthusiast herself, but nothing could prepare her for the brakes going out while she's in the passenger seat.
What's most shocking is the lap, in general, is drama-free. The car seems well-tuned and glued to the tarmac. One thing never stops, though, and that's the sound of the brakes squealing away when Misha jumps on them.
In fact, around the 14-minute mark, Misha has to slow down as the traffic builds up, and he initially acts as though something is a bit off. Nevertheless, once the track opens back up, he gets after it once again. Then, entering Little Carousel, the brakes give way.
"Whoa...whoa... there was just like no brake pedal feel....they just went through the floor..." he exclaims as he's deftly settling the car into the groove and keeping it from the ditch. It really is unbelievable how easily he navigates the camber-laden corner.
The entire video is a great demonstration of his skill, really. It turns out that there was some dirt and air in the brake line. Thankfully nobody was hurt, not even the classic Porsche.
