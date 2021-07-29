5 Dumb Fan Who Caused Massive Tour de France Crash Has Been Found and Arrested

4 Terrible Wife Slams Into Husband’s GTC4Lusso and 918 Spyder With BMW After Fight

3 The World’s Worst Parker Drives a Toyota Auris, and the Struggle Is Real

2 Driving Your Prevost RV Onto the Race Track Is a Bad Way to End a Vacation

Audi Is Not Happy That an RS6 Press Car Was Used for Flood Relief