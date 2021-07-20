Nürburgring Turns into Rescue Center Indefinitely Following Last Week's Floods

Western Germany has been hit by the most severe floods in decades. Rivers swelled after record downpours laying waste to everything that stood in their path. Villages and towns stood no chance as the debris-filled water came rushing down, destroying households and infrastructure alike.
The number of deaths across Europe is quoted at nearly 190 people, but with dozens still missing, you can sadly expect it to go up. With the severe weather letting off, the help and rescue efforts are currently underway, and the Nürburgring complex is providing massive help for the relief workers.
The racing complex has taken a break from its usual schedule and is concentrating every resource toward humanitarian efforts. Its parking lot has been completely overrun by emergency vehicles - from ambulances to fire engines and technical support trucks - as well as a strong army presence that includes the much-needed helicopters.
With bridges taken out that represent some settlements' only land link with the rest of the world, the importance of airlifted support cannot be overstated. One of the most precious resources during and after a flood, as ironical as it may seem, is water. Clean, drinkable water. Helicopters are best suited to reach places where not even the army's amphibious vehicles can go, which is why the Nürburgring is now ringing with the familiar whirring of a helicopter's blades.
The Nürburgring Arena - an indoor area not at all dissimilar to a classic sports arena - is used as an area for collecting and sorting donations, and with the rest of the country (and even Europe) quick to respond, there is no shortage of activity going on there.
The pit boxes have been turned into lodging areas for the personnel involved and the military, and so have the business lounges usually rented by various carmakers who use the track frequently to test their vehicles. It's a joint effort where everyone does the best they can to help, whether that's in the front lines, helping with the logistics back at base, or simply making a donation.
Speaking of donations, anyone interested only needs to google "Germany floods 2021" and the search engine will give you the option to send some money to people who will make sure it'll be put to the best use in the effort to help those in need.
