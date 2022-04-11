808 Horsepower Makes This 9ff Porsche 911 Disturbingly Quick, Hits 200 MPH on Vacation

From the factory, this Porsche 911 turbo was capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds, while top speed sat at a reputable 310 kph (192 mph). With the work completed by 9ff, the German sports car can now go past 330 kph (205 mph) and it can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds.A peak horsepower output of 820 metric horsepower (808 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb.-ft.) explains the results. That’s close to double what it used to make from its 3.8-liter flat-six motor. As you can imagine, this will be reflected in the way the vehicle accelerates. Since it was capable of going past 186 mph (300 kph) from the factory, there will not be too much drama when that happens.Vehicles with this much power make speed something that happens on a speedo, and you cannot tell how fast you are going unless you take a look to the side and notice the scenery being “sent back” a bit quicker than in a normal vehicle. There are other signs as well, such as an empty feeling in your stomach when you floor it from a standstill.With launch control, a vehicle like this will make your neck hurt after a few launches, if you still have tires left. The example in question comes with all-wheel drive, which means that it will have enough grip for all its power, and it will only depend on good asphalt to have an optimal launch. Now, time to watch the video made by the Dutch at AutoTop NL.