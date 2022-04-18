1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Looks Like a Time Machine, You Need a Small Fortune to Buy It

The year is 2022 and whenever someone asks me to recommend a racing videogame, I will recommend Need for Speed Porsche as one of the options. It may be over 20 years old and it may have dull graphics compared to today's games, but it is a journey in itself. If you can't afford to dive into the world of real-life Porsche cars, but would still like to feel part of the Zuffenhausen automotive experience, you should try it out.