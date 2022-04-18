1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Looks Like a Time Machine, You Need a Small Fortune to Buy It

I've recently reviewed the game after many years of not being able to play it. And I once again felt the thrill of advancing through the eras, moving from the slow Porsche 356A up to the newer Turbo 911s. As you progress through the Evolution mode, you get a taste of how German engineering evolved over the years.
And I can't forget how driving the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 for the first time felt: light, nimble, and seriously fun! Without a doubt, this car is still going to send chills down your spine if you can summon the courage to use the throttle pedal properly.
But what did it feel like back when it was first launched? While the first 911 ever came about in September of 1964, it took Porsche another 9 years to come up with the Carrera RS. While the early 911s were fitted with a 130-hp flat-six engine, the RS was built with a specific goal in mind.
This limited-edition vehicle was developed as a motorsport homologation vehicle. The 2.7-liter engine mounted in the back of the car was good enough for 210-hp and 202 lb-ft (273 Nm) of torque, which doesn't sound like a lot today.
911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring weighed in at 2,370 lbs (1,075 kg), while the Sport version was even lighter. In 1973, the first generation of the BMW 3 series wasn't even introduced yet. When it did hit the market, its most powerful version had a 2.3-liter unit that was rated for 141 horsepower.
Looking over at Ferrari, their Dino 246 2.4-liter V6 was capable of producing 192 horsepower. You can even measure the success of this car by looking at the classified ads: they're some of the most expensive cars Porsche has ever built!
All in all, the German sports car manufacturer built 1,590 units of this vehicle, in three different batches. Only God knows how many are still around today. The car that's being sold by VSOC in the Netherlands, is part of the original batch of 500 delivered by the factory.
Looking at it you're instantly transported to 1973, as you almost get the feeling that you're buying a brand new car. Add the fact that it should sprint from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 6 seconds, with a top speed of 149 mph (239 kph), and you can bet all of your car buddies will be jealous of you.
After spending a few years in Canada, it later came back to Europe in 1993, when it was bought by a Porsche collector in the Netherlands. Of course, a complete restoration was required, and you'll be happy to know that the car comes with extensive records as proof of its past life.
The restoration was recently completed, and by looking at the interior pictures provided by the seller, you can almost smell the black leatherette seats. And judging by the frunk, this could work well on a long trip around the Mediterranean coast in France and Italy.
Now, a machine like this isn't going to come cheap. Honestly, you shouldn't be surprised if you ever come across one that has a 7-figure price tag attached to it. This one is not at that level just yet, but it might get there in a few years.
the asking price is just below $650,000, which is three times more expensive than a brand new 911 Turbo S. Just keep in mind that this light yellow version is the most common among the 911 Carrera RS cars, as almost 300 units were finished in this color.
If that makes that big of a difference to you, perhaps you should try searching for one that came in Leaf Green, Olive, Raspberry, or Signal Orange, as these are the rarest of them all. Either way, do yourself and the world a favor, and remember to track this beauty now and then!
And I can't forget how driving the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 for the first time felt: light, nimble, and seriously fun! Without a doubt, this car is still going to send chills down your spine if you can summon the courage to use the throttle pedal properly.
But what did it feel like back when it was first launched? While the first 911 ever came about in September of 1964, it took Porsche another 9 years to come up with the Carrera RS. While the early 911s were fitted with a 130-hp flat-six engine, the RS was built with a specific goal in mind.
This limited-edition vehicle was developed as a motorsport homologation vehicle. The 2.7-liter engine mounted in the back of the car was good enough for 210-hp and 202 lb-ft (273 Nm) of torque, which doesn't sound like a lot today.
911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring weighed in at 2,370 lbs (1,075 kg), while the Sport version was even lighter. In 1973, the first generation of the BMW 3 series wasn't even introduced yet. When it did hit the market, its most powerful version had a 2.3-liter unit that was rated for 141 horsepower.
Looking over at Ferrari, their Dino 246 2.4-liter V6 was capable of producing 192 horsepower. You can even measure the success of this car by looking at the classified ads: they're some of the most expensive cars Porsche has ever built!
All in all, the German sports car manufacturer built 1,590 units of this vehicle, in three different batches. Only God knows how many are still around today. The car that's being sold by VSOC in the Netherlands, is part of the original batch of 500 delivered by the factory.
Looking at it you're instantly transported to 1973, as you almost get the feeling that you're buying a brand new car. Add the fact that it should sprint from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 6 seconds, with a top speed of 149 mph (239 kph), and you can bet all of your car buddies will be jealous of you.
After spending a few years in Canada, it later came back to Europe in 1993, when it was bought by a Porsche collector in the Netherlands. Of course, a complete restoration was required, and you'll be happy to know that the car comes with extensive records as proof of its past life.
The restoration was recently completed, and by looking at the interior pictures provided by the seller, you can almost smell the black leatherette seats. And judging by the frunk, this could work well on a long trip around the Mediterranean coast in France and Italy.
Now, a machine like this isn't going to come cheap. Honestly, you shouldn't be surprised if you ever come across one that has a 7-figure price tag attached to it. This one is not at that level just yet, but it might get there in a few years.
the asking price is just below $650,000, which is three times more expensive than a brand new 911 Turbo S. Just keep in mind that this light yellow version is the most common among the 911 Carrera RS cars, as almost 300 units were finished in this color.
If that makes that big of a difference to you, perhaps you should try searching for one that came in Leaf Green, Olive, Raspberry, or Signal Orange, as these are the rarest of them all. Either way, do yourself and the world a favor, and remember to track this beauty now and then!