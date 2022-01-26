Matching Numbers 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Is One of the Most Iconic Porsche Ever Made

A 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 that is one of the only 17 “Homologation” series is looking for a new owner at RM Sotheby’s. The iconic car is on display until January 27th in Scottsdale, Arizona, and its current owner is asking $1.35 million for this great piece of Porsche history.
Hardcore Porsche collectors recognize only two models as truly iconic in the entire marque’s history: the 356 Speedster of 1954-1958, and the 911 Carrera RS of 1973. Those looking to complete their Porsche collection are in luck these days, as a private collector just happens to sell his 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7.
The car listed by RM Sotheby’s Private Sales is one of the only 17 RSH examples ever produced. The H stands for “Homologation” and it means the car has many lightweight features such as vinyl door cards, lack of a glove box door, and exterior sticker badges. The sports car comes with matching numbers engine and gearbox and was recently restored by Porsche experts.
Porsche fitted the Type 911/83 2.7-liter engine under the hood of the Carrera RS, and it was a technical marvel of its times. With an 8:1 compression ratio, this magnesium-cased engine delivered 210 horsepower thanks to a Bosch mechanical fuel injection. To handle the increased output, Porsche replaced the early-style Type 901 “dog-leg” five-speed transmission with the stronger Type 915. The configuration afforded the RS 2.7 a top speed of about 150 mph (245 kph), which was impressive at the time.
According to the Certificate of Authenticity, this Carrera 2.7 RSH was completed in May 1973 and delivered to a Porsche dealer in Holland. From here the car was sent to California and so its American journey began. Earlier owners of the car include notorious racing figure John Paul Sr. and the esteemed car collector John McCaw. Many of them took good care of this iconic Porsche, which went through three restorations, the last one being conducted in 2016.
The current owner is trying to sell the car for a long time already, and we’re surprised he didn’t find a buyer yet. The car is in pristine condition and has everything in good order to make it one of the rarest Porsches on the market. Perhaps the price is to blame – at $1.35 million it sure is a little hard to stomach. An earlier listing shows the same RSH was listed for $1.55 million last November. We say it’s just a matter of time before the asked price will get more in line with the buyers’ expectations.
