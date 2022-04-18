Do You Love Green Cars? This Porsche 911 Speedster Is a Subtle One-Off

Getting a new car is an exciting experience, and a few automakers out there have special departments to help with bespoke configurations. For example, if you want your new vehicle to be a particular shade of green, there are a few manufacturers out there that offer paint-to-sample services. In some cases, the new color shade may be inspired by other things.
For example, Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur division is one of those services that may turn your dream car into a reality. As the company's representatives explain, ever since the early days of the firm, company cars were painted in a choice of a few shades of green. One customer who had an allocation for a 911 Speedster decided to select one of those shades.
While the Porsche company cars were painted in shades like Olive green, Emerald green metallic, Oak green metallic, or Brewster green, the latter is the one that was preferred by Dr. Wolfgang Porsche.
Not only that, but the shade was also appreciated by a 911 Speedster customer, who decided to have a green Porsche in the same shade as Dr. Porsche's 993 Turbo S.
In case you were wondering, this particular shade has the code 22B, and its name is Brewster green. It is an understated shade that is rather rare in the Porsche range. Unlike more conventional choices, this one almost fades to black in certain lighting situations, which makes it a fascinating look.
The same customer also owns a 991.2 generation 911 Turbo S, which was painted Brewster green, while a 911 GT3 Touring owned by the same unnamed customer has been taken a bit further, with green inside and out. The 911 GT3 Touring that the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur division customized for this client had green leather and green carpets, among other things.
The 911 Speedster was personalized after the first two bespoke Porsche orders that this unnamed customer made. For the 911 Speedster commission, the customer traveled to Zuffenhausen for an in-person configuration process.
After the customer analyzed all the options presented by the team, the decision was made to have a Brewster green exterior, as well as a Noto Green leather interior. The latter was an inspiration from a 911 GT3 Touring that was customized earlier for the same client. Unlike that one, everything was trimmed in leather.
That means that the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur division went on to cover the seats, steering wheel, and door cards in leather. Normal stuff so far, right? Well, they went ahead and covered the sun visors, vent slats, edges of the floor mats, the fuse box cover, and even all the trim elements in Noto Green leather. Suddenly, this is no longer just a 911 Speedster.
To top it all off, the wheels were painted to match the body, but have a contrasting pinstripe in Silver, while hiding yellow brake calipers. The result is stunning, but it is not for everyone, and the owner is well aware of this aspect. As a note, he cannot see himself ever parting with the vehicle, and that says it all.
