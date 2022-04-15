Porsche Reveals Q1 Deliveries, You Can Guess the Most Popular Models This Year

Porsche has announced its delivery results for its first quarter of 2022. In comparison to the same period last year, there is a five percent decline in deliveries, but the German manufacturer did have 68,426 vehicles reach customers worldwide, so it is doing very well from that point of view.
Now, at first, you might think that a five percent decline in deliveries is bad, but not so fast. It's not, if you look at it in the context of the global chip shortage, as well as the resurgence of coronavirus cases in some places, and it all adds up. Porsche notes high demand across the world for its products, regardless of market, which is also great news for the present and future of the brand. On a side note, Lamborghini had no such issues.
Out of the 68,426 units delivered, 22,791 were in Europe, which marks an 18 percent year-on-year increase in deliveries. In Germany alone, Porsche delivered 6,925 units, and that stood for an 18 percent increase when compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Meanwhile, the largest single market for Porsche, China, had 17,685 deliveries. However, due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the country, multiple Porsche Centers had to keep their doors closed because of lockdown restrictions, and some regions had other logistical challenges that reduced the ability to transport or deliver vehicles.
As a result of all the described issues, Porsche had a decline of 20 percent in deliveries in China when compared to the first quarter of 2021. In the USA, there was a 25 percent drop in deliveries in 2022, with just 13,042 units, while the Americas had 16,644 units delivered, marking a 19 percent drop. The Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East regions had a combined drop of 10 percent in deliveries with a total of 28,991 units delivered. All the figures above come after the brand's best year to date.
Out of all the units delivered by Porsche in the first quarter of 2022, 19,029 were Cayenne SUVs, and 18,329 were Macan SUVs. The Taycan reached 9,470 customers, while the 911 reached 9,327 owners. This is not the first time when the former surpasses the latter, but thanks to it and the SUVs, Porsche can still develop and sell the 911. This is what a base 911 can do, by the way.
The Porsche Panamera still attracts plenty of customers, as the model had 7,735 deliveries in the first quarter, while the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman have reached 4,536 deliveries. The latter two are among the most affordable cars from the brand, but do not disappoint in terms of feeling or sportiness.
