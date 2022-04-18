This Thor Palazzo Motorhome Is Perfect for Large Families, Can Sleep Seven People

Since spring is already here, it's time for RV season! Those who want to live life on the road in style might want to check out this new Class A motorhome from Thor Motor Coach. For 2022, the RV manufacturer is proposing a spacious and stylish Palazzo that comes with all the comforts of home.
The new model is available in five floor plans, but we're going to focus on the 37.6, which comes with bunk beds, two full bathrooms, and plenty of features that might come in handy for pet owners. Matt from Matt's RV Reviews got a chance to check out the new RV and show his audience what it has to offer.
The 2022 Palazzo 37.6 measures 38.11 ft (11.6 meters) in length, and it's 8.5-ft (2.5-meters) wide. On the outside, it has a power patio awning with LED lights, an entertainment center with a 40-inch TV, and several storage spaces. Instead of the traditional bus-style entry placed at the front, this motorhome has a mid-entry.
The inside is incredibly spacious, offering plenty of headroom. The cockpit area has a drop-down overhead bunk that comfortably fits two adults. Lower your gaze, and you'll also find a window for pets positioned on the passenger's side.
Next to this area is the dinette, which has a TV mounted above and a comfortable couch right across where travelers can relax. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary amenities. It has a residential refrigerator, a large sink, an electric induction cooktop, and a convection microwave. There are also plenty of cupboards and drawers for storage and, of course, a pantry.
The kitchen gets separated from the rest of the RV via a pocket door. Behind it, you'll see the bunk beds. On the opposite side is one of the bathrooms, which has a toilet, a decent shower, a sink, and a medicine cabinet. The other full bath is at the rear, and it includes a much larger shower.
In between is the master bedroom. It's a spacious area, and it comes complete with a queen-size bed, a 32-inch TV, and a generous wardrobe. You also get a stackable washer and dryer.
For all of these, the MSRP starts from $337.500 for the 2022 Thor Palazzo 37.6. You can check the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of this Class A luxury motorhome.
The 2022 Palazzo 37.6 measures 38.11 ft (11.6 meters) in length, and it's 8.5-ft (2.5-meters) wide. On the outside, it has a power patio awning with LED lights, an entertainment center with a 40-inch TV, and several storage spaces. Instead of the traditional bus-style entry placed at the front, this motorhome has a mid-entry.
The inside is incredibly spacious, offering plenty of headroom. The cockpit area has a drop-down overhead bunk that comfortably fits two adults. Lower your gaze, and you'll also find a window for pets positioned on the passenger's side.
Next to this area is the dinette, which has a TV mounted above and a comfortable couch right across where travelers can relax. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary amenities. It has a residential refrigerator, a large sink, an electric induction cooktop, and a convection microwave. There are also plenty of cupboards and drawers for storage and, of course, a pantry.
The kitchen gets separated from the rest of the RV via a pocket door. Behind it, you'll see the bunk beds. On the opposite side is one of the bathrooms, which has a toilet, a decent shower, a sink, and a medicine cabinet. The other full bath is at the rear, and it includes a much larger shower.
In between is the master bedroom. It's a spacious area, and it comes complete with a queen-size bed, a 32-inch TV, and a generous wardrobe. You also get a stackable washer and dryer.
For all of these, the MSRP starts from $337.500 for the 2022 Thor Palazzo 37.6. You can check the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of this Class A luxury motorhome.