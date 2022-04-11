2022 Forester MBS Motorhome Gains Extra Space With a Full Wall Slide-Out

If you're looking for a spacious RV with great gas mileage, then the new 2022 Forest River Forester MBS motorhome is a great choice. This bad boy is ready for the summer with a full wall slide-out and plenty of amenities.
There are three floorplans available for the Forester MBS, but we're going to focus on the 2401B. Matt from Matt's RV Reviews recently had the opportunity to check out this model, offering his viewers a thorough walkthrough.
Based on a Mercedes=Benz Sprinter chassis, this motorhome measures 25.5 ft in length (7,7 meters), and it's 7.9 ft (2.4 meters) wide. The exterior of this RV features a TV, a power patio awning with LED lights for those looking to relax outside no matter the weather, and plenty of storage space. There's also an outside shower that can come in handy.
When you step inside, it looks like there's not much room to move around. But with the full wall slide-out, this motorhome expands the living space considerably. The cockpit area has a small bunk bed with a TV and a small window that lets natural light bathe this area.
Next is the U-shaped dinette, which can be converted into a bed for additional sleeping capacity. It has some tiny cabinets above that contrast with the large ones in the kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen, this space has a nice round sink, a pop-up 12V charging station, a convection microwave, a two-burner range with a flush glass cover, and a full-size refrigerator. This motorhome also includes a pantry between the kitchen and the dinette, which is nice to have in an RV.
A few steps ahead is the master bedroom, which has a queen-size bed, a TV, and a generous wardrobe. The bathroom, which is positioned next to the bedroom, has a decent shower, a toilet, a medicine cabinet, and a sink with even more cabinets underneath.
The 2022 Forester MBS includes 35-gallon (159 liters) freshwater, greywater, and blackwater tanks, and it can also be equipped with a 190-watt roof-mounted solar panel. For the full specifications, you can check the manufacturer's official website. For what it has to offer, pricing for this RV starts at $147,937 MSRP.
