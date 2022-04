Pixel Wizard Reimagines 1969 Aston Martin DBS With Ford Coyote V8 Muscle

Offered until 1972, the predecessor of the Aston Martin Vantage was the fastest four-seater production car in the world. From a displacement of 5.3 liters, the DBS V8 produced 320 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 330 pound-feet (450 Nm) at 5,000 revolutions per minute. As for the car imagined by digital tuner Abimelec Arellano , well, it may offend purists with its 5.0-liter Coyote shared with the Mustang and F-150 line of trucks.Although it’s a bit smaller, the Ford-sourced engine develops more power more reliably than Aston Martin’s venerable powerplant. Based on the 4.6- and 5.4-liter Modular engines, the 5.0-liter Coyote was originally developed with the 6.2-liter LS3 small-block V8 and 6.4-liter HEMI Apache engine.Capable of 480 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque at 4,600 revolutions per minute in the Mach 1, this lump could be connected to a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission. In the absence of interior pictures, the 10R80 ten-speed automatic is a possibility as well. The design study brings the point home with Shelby Cobra-inspired wheels, Toyo R888 high-performance rubber, hood-mounted mirrors, a smoothed rear end, and center-exiting tailpipes.Finished in gunmetal gray over green for the interior upholstery, this rendering “is kind of valid as Ford owned Aston for a bit” according to Arellano. The Dearborn-based automaker purchased a 75-percent stake in Aston Martin in 1987, and under its ownership, the Gaydon-based automaker developed modern classics such as the DB7 and the Vanquish.