Pixel Wizard Reimagines 1969 Aston Martin DBS With Ford Coyote V8 Muscle

Polish engineer Tadeusz “Tadek” Marek is the gentleman who developed three powerplants for Aston Martin. Better known for the straight-six mills that power everything from the DBR2 racing car to the DBS, this fellow is also responsible for the beefy V8 introduced by the DBS V8.
Offered until 1972, the predecessor of the Aston Martin Vantage was the fastest four-seater production car in the world. From a displacement of 5.3 liters, the DBS V8 produced 320 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 330 pound-feet (450 Nm) at 5,000 revolutions per minute. As for the car imagined by digital tuner Abimelec Arellano, well, it may offend purists with its 5.0-liter Coyote shared with the Mustang and F-150 line of trucks.
Although it’s a bit smaller, the Ford-sourced engine develops more power more reliably than Aston Martin’s venerable powerplant. Based on the 4.6- and 5.4-liter Modular engines, the 5.0-liter Coyote was originally developed with the 6.2-liter LS3 small-block V8 and 6.4-liter HEMI Apache engine.
Capable of 480 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque at 4,600 revolutions per minute in the Mach 1, this lump could be connected to a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission. In the absence of interior pictures, the 10R80 ten-speed automatic is a possibility as well. The design study brings the point home with Shelby Cobra-inspired wheels, Toyo R888 high-performance rubber, hood-mounted mirrors, a smoothed rear end, and center-exiting tailpipes.
Finished in gunmetal gray over green for the interior upholstery, this rendering “is kind of valid as Ford owned Aston for a bit” according to Arellano. The Dearborn-based automaker purchased a 75-percent stake in Aston Martin in 1987, and under its ownership, the Gaydon-based automaker developed modern classics such as the DB7 and the Vanquish.
Although it’s a bit smaller, the Ford-sourced engine develops more power more reliably than Aston Martin’s venerable powerplant. Based on the 4.6- and 5.4-liter Modular engines, the 5.0-liter Coyote was originally developed with the 6.2-liter LS3 small-block V8 and 6.4-liter HEMI Apache engine.
Capable of 480 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque at 4,600 revolutions per minute in the Mach 1, this lump could be connected to a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission. In the absence of interior pictures, the 10R80 ten-speed automatic is a possibility as well. The design study brings the point home with Shelby Cobra-inspired wheels, Toyo R888 high-performance rubber, hood-mounted mirrors, a smoothed rear end, and center-exiting tailpipes.
Finished in gunmetal gray over green for the interior upholstery, this rendering “is kind of valid as Ford owned Aston for a bit” according to Arellano. The Dearborn-based automaker purchased a 75-percent stake in Aston Martin in 1987, and under its ownership, the Gaydon-based automaker developed modern classics such as the DB7 and the Vanquish.