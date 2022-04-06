1965 Dodge D300 Caveman Camper Is Ready for the Perfect Summer Vacation

Camper conversions were highly popular in the 1960s, so almost every production pickup truck out there came with such an option. The Dodge D Series was no exception, and this D300 Caveman Camper is one of the finest examples out there.
Obviously, based on a late first-generation chassis cab of the heavier-duty D300 variety, this Caveman Camper is a fine-looking classic that's ready to take you on that long-anticipated summer trip. And that's nothing to sneeze at, given that most 1960s campers got lost on the way or soldiered on into the 21st century in need of heavy restoration.
While far from perfect (there is some rust on the body and under the hood), the camper is quite fetching thanks to its two-tone light blue and white finish. The truck was likely restored many years ago, but it got a refresh in 2021 that included sealing and repainting the camper shell and maintenance to the engine and the chassis.
It's not the most spacious camper out there, but it appears to be a nice place to spend time in. It includes a kitchenette with a Holiday range, a Carlson furnace, a double sink, a water heater, and an electric/propane refrigerator. The laminate countertops, louvered windows, ceiling-mounted vent, and vinyl flooring also make it suitable for long-term camping.
The cab-over bunk area provides sleeping for two, and it's nicely trimmed in wood paneling and features storage cubbies, a power outlet, and an air vent. The cab itself includes a bench seat and a modern stereo with Bluetooth capability.
The engine compartment doesn't look as tidy as the rest of the truck, but the 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8 engine runs as it should. It's connected to a four-speed manual gearbox and features a new fuel pump, alternator, voltage regulator, and starter. There's no info as to whether it's a numbers-matching mill, but Dodge did offer a 318 V8 in the first-generation D Series. It was rated at 200 horsepower.
Granted, the truck still needs a bit of work, including fixing the cab heater and replacing the refrigerator's propane line, but have you seen a Caveman Camper this nice recently?
Located in Auberry, California, this hauler is being auctioned off as we speak in Bring a Trailer. Bidding is already at $10,000 with seven days to go as of this writing. Where would you drive this camper?
