Bayou Rigs will always remember March 15th as one of the worst days of his life. While turning into a parking lot, the owner of this 1974 Edition heard a popping sound that came from the rear axle of his $70k pickup.
Warning lights came on, the brake pressure dropped, and that’s when Bayou knew in the back of his mind that a flatbed is necessary. He also discovered a puddle of brake fluid under the passenger-side rear wheel and not even a nut holding the passenger-side rear wheel to the rear axle. Considering that we’re dealing with a low-mileage pickup that’s never been abused over 3,000 miles (4,828 kilometers) of ownership, this failure is unacceptable.
Toyota didn’t have the required parts readily available, which is why Mr. Rigs was told by the dealership that he would have to wait for a month or so. But when Toyota Corporate learned of this unsatisfactory timeframe and issue, they bent over backward by expediting the necessary components.
On March 31st, the dealership received a brand-new rear axle assembly and rear brake lines on the passenger side. A wiring harness was shipped overnight, and on April 1st, the 1794 Edition was ready for pick up. Bayou took his Tundra back on April 4th, but he still isn’t happy with the truck.
Since new, Mr. Rigs noticed a vibration when shifting into park at a red light. “I could see the passenger seat and water bottle shaking. With the axle replaced, I noticed less vibration.” He mentions the old-generation V8 Tundra exhibits no vibrations, proving that there still is room for improvement.
Redesigned on the TNGA-F platform of the Land Cruiser and LX, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is exclusively offered with V6 oomph. A hybrid V6 tops the lineup with 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque. But on the other hand, it’s not as frugal as the PowerBoost in the Ford F-150.
Toyota didn’t have the required parts readily available, which is why Mr. Rigs was told by the dealership that he would have to wait for a month or so. But when Toyota Corporate learned of this unsatisfactory timeframe and issue, they bent over backward by expediting the necessary components.
On March 31st, the dealership received a brand-new rear axle assembly and rear brake lines on the passenger side. A wiring harness was shipped overnight, and on April 1st, the 1794 Edition was ready for pick up. Bayou took his Tundra back on April 4th, but he still isn’t happy with the truck.
Since new, Mr. Rigs noticed a vibration when shifting into park at a red light. “I could see the passenger seat and water bottle shaking. With the axle replaced, I noticed less vibration.” He mentions the old-generation V8 Tundra exhibits no vibrations, proving that there still is room for improvement.
Redesigned on the TNGA-F platform of the Land Cruiser and LX, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is exclusively offered with V6 oomph. A hybrid V6 tops the lineup with 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque. But on the other hand, it’s not as frugal as the PowerBoost in the Ford F-150.