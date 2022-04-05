Ford F-Series Leads Full-Size Pickup Truck Sales in Q1 2022

The Ford Motor Company is the big winner of the full-size segment in the first quarter of 2022, moving 140,701 units of the F-Series. That may seem like good news, but on the other hand, it represents a 31-percent decline compared to the first three months of the previous year.
In second place, Ram delivered 127,116 units of the P/U, the internal name of their light- and heavier-duty pickups. The Silverado 1500 is next with 81,017 units to its name. Heavy- and medium-duty trucks accounted for 37,779 and 2,311 units. In other words, the grand total is 121,107 pickups.
Next up, we have the Sierra 1500 and heavy-duty line with 36,805 and 19,812 examples for a grand total of 56,617 trucks. The redesigned Tundra sold 22,643 pickups, representing a slight improvement over the first quarter of 2021. Nissan came dead last with 6,415 Titans under its belt.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has recently projected that it will overtake Tesla as the top U.S.-based seller of electric vehicles by the middle of the decade, yet GMC sold merely 99 copies of the Hummer EV pickup in the first quarter of 2022. Rivian delivered 720 electric vehicles, split between the quad-motor R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle.
Elon Musk recently said that Cybertruck development may finish this year, and Tesla’s goal is to start production sometime in 2023. The all-electric truck wars will heat up in due time with the arrival of the F-150 Lightning, which is produced exclusively at the River Rouge Complex in Dearborn.
The Silverado EV has been confirmed as a 2024 model in 2023. Stellantis will then enter the arena with the STLA Frame-based Ram 1500 BEV, also known as the Revolution based on a recent trademark filing. A range-extended version of the Ram is expected to launch sometime in 2024.
