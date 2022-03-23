2022 Toyota Tundra Suddenly Loses Brake Pressure, Four Loose Nuts To Blame

As if the notorious wastegate issue that affects the 2022 Tundra wasn’t bad enough, a gentleman by the name of Bayou Rigs has experienced a catastrophic failure in his new pickup. On March 15th, while turning into a parking lot, the owner of this 1794 Edition heard a popping sound. Then warning lights and messages came on, and the brake pressure dropped.
As it happens, a nut came off. The vibration from the road caused three other nuts to come off. With not even a single nut holding the passenger-side rear wheel to the axle, the inevitable happened. Worse still for Bayou, brake pressure dropped because a brake line was taken out in the process.
With just over 3,000 miles (4,828 kilometers) on the clock and a huge puddle of brake fluid under the passenger-side rear wheel, the pictured truck had to be towed for inspection. Understandably anxious, the owner states, “they don’t have the parts [required for repair]. Toyota don’t have the parts right now to ship it to the dealership until - probably - in a month or so.”
But wait because there’s even more disappointment in the offing!
“They’ll have to replace the whole axle, everything that’s related to it, the brakes, the everything. Will probably take another two weeks. It’s probably going to take a month and a half, or maybe more. That’s what they said.”
Let’s recap. This gentleman dropped $70k on a brand-new truck specified with a few tasteful options. Bayou also notes that it wasn’t driven hard in his month-long ownership. Yet a rear wheel somehow decided that it’s high time to break free, taking a brake line with it. How is that even possible?
“I could be driving on the freeway, and then, the tire just blows off and I get no brakes. This is a major deal, you know,” highlighted Rigs. “I don’t know how could this be an off-road truck,” and he does make a very fair point.
This isn’t the first case of woeful build quality and quality control, though. Remember Adam George’s Tundra? That one’s a downer as well…
