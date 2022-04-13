Pay a Considerable Price for the Brownie RV and Unlock a Lifestyle of Italian Adventure

In 1977, a new Italian brand hit the European RV and camper scene, Wingamm, and buyers seemed to have fallen in love with their work from the first road-worthy RV that they managed to build. Since those early days, this crew has been focused on making RVs lighter, more capable, and suitable for a range of lifestyles. To see just what they've achieved in over 40 years of work, we can look at the Brownie.
You may be saying to yourself, hey, it's just another RV, and they aren't all very different. While that may be true in some cases, Wingamm hasn't become a mobile home force to be reckoned with for no reason, and one of the discerning features of their work is that this habitat is created using a monocoque fiberglass shell.
But wait, aren't monocoque shells typically expensive? They sure are, but you would be getting your money's worth in terms of a camper that can handle the elements. Because it's completed from one continuous form, when you're confronted with snow, rain, or dust, your RVs shell won't allow particles to penetrate into the habitat walls.
While there's no specific rating given to the Brownie by Wingamm, it is a Class B motorhome, and that always comes with some benefits. One of the most important is that you can pull over whenever you feel like it and take a nap, cook, or use the restroom. There's no prep work needed whatsoever. The same holds true when you're ready to hit the road again.
Now, after driving for a day or so, you finally reach some of the campgrounds on your summer itinerary and will be resting there for more than a day or two. Under this circumstance, you'll be able to dive deeper into the Brownie and discover things like leather seating, carpet flooring, underfloor heating, and spaces designed to help you move freely through the cabin, even if there are four people. Future owners are also offered various furnishing and feature packages, so take the time to discover what's possible. Honestly, if you've got countless cash, that just equals countless possibilities.
you and the family get ready to enjoy this year's first adventure dinner. Thankfully, that meal won't differ much from what you may enjoy at home because everything you need is at hand. Once things are cooked, the dinette is where two guests will be seated, but the driver and passenger seats rotate to join the gang.
Now that everyone's belly is full, it's time to turn down for that night on either the bunk bedding at the back or a drop-down double bed hidden above the dinette and cab. But first, how about trying to catch a view of shooting stars through a large moonroof, maybe read a book.
The following morning, on the other hand, the Brownie will show you a side you hadn't been aware of yet. At the rear of the RV, Wingamm installs a large garage used for gear and even a couple of bicycles. Best of all, if your life includes just you and your significant other, the bunk beds at the rear can be replaced with an even bigger garage. Bring along some kayaks too.
Sure, it's not every day that you go out and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on an RV, so when you finally do, you may thank me for showing you what the world we live in has to offer for your adventurous life choices.
