The Gypsey Lite RV Is Affordable and Roomy but Seems to Lack a Certain Something

Folks, if you've never heard of the Gypsey Lite camper, you are not alone. After combing the internet for details, I could find out that it was once built by Jurgens. These days, on the other hand, brands such as Jurgens, Sprite, Gypsey, and a few others are under the manufacturing control of Leefek, a crew established back in 2019. I'm not sure how that may have happened, but one of the trailers they build is the Lite.
While there are plenty of travel trailers on the market, there are certainly a few reasons why I chose to bring to light an RV from South Africa, and one of them is price. Believe it or not, what you see in the gallery can be found on the market, priced at around 165,000 ZAR, which is roughly 11,355 USD (at current exchange rates). This, of course, depends on the dealership you use and the features included, but you get the idea.
weight and features, but that just means there's plenty of room for you to decorate the RV as you wish. Since you'll be towing around a camper with a GVM of 750 kg (1,653 lbs), you won't need the most powerful whip in your driveway to get things moving. To see just what sort of lifestyle you'll be able to enjoy, I invite you on a journey through my imagination.
The time has come for you to put all that winter planning to good use, and you're finally set to hit the road. You've got your Lite hooked up to your SUV, and off you go. There's just one issue, the campgrounds you've selected are a two-days drive away. Well, the whole idea behind such an addition to your vehicle is that you can fulfill the most basic of humans needs anywhere you want.
All you have to do is safely pull over for the night and rest up for the remaining leg of the journey. Remember, the most basic of human needs are fulfilled, and this means that the Lite includes nothing more than a double bed for sleeping, a modular dinette, storage space, and a fridge. Lighting and power sockets are also in place, but that's about all the manufacturer's website mentions. Sure, it sounds basic, but that's why you're asked to pay such a low rate and why you can tow this sucker behind just about any SUV.
this puppy isn't perfect, and some reasons why you may pass on the opportunity to own one is because they lack a bathroom and galley. That's why I never mentioned these features in the paragraphs above. Nonetheless, there are plenty of alternatives for this sort of lifestyle, and you could easily grab other essentials for a few bucks more.
Maybe now you understand why the final destination in my daydream is a camping ground; you may need to use the grilling and bathroom facilities. Nonetheless, if you're into low-budget camping and off-grid living, the Gypsey Lite is one RV you should at least be aware of. Heck, for someone that likes to live as raw as possible, this RV may be just what the doctor ordered. What about you? Can you live without some of the features I mentioned?
