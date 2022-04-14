2022 Fleetwood Frontier Is Pure Luxury on Wheels, Sleeps Up to Six People

As the weather warms up, more and more people are choosing to go out and explore the great outdoors. For 2022, Fleetwood is proposing an RV packed with luxe amenities. The new Frontier boasts a spacious interior, and it includes some clever design ideas that allow you to live life on the road in the utmost comfort.
This Class A motorhome is available in two floorplans. We're going to focus on the bigger one, the 36SS. This floorplan is extremely versatile and comes with various popular elements. Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it has to offer.
The new Fleetwood Frontier measures 38.5 ft (11.7 meters) in length, and it's 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. Starting with the outside features, this motorhome has an entertainment center with a large TV and oversized patio awning. It also has huge storage spaces that can come in handy for a big family.
Speaking of families, this RV can comfortably sleep up to six people. When you step inside, it doesn't look like there's much room to move around, but with the slide-out, the motorhome gains a lot of space.
The cockpit area has a drop-down queen bed. Next to it is what Fleetwood calls the "Adap-Table" dinette. That's because this space was designed to have a table with dual functionality. It's a practical workspace or breakfast bar for two when it's pushed flat against the wall. It can also accommodate a dinner party for four when it's out vertically.
Next is the kitchen, which comes complete with a residential refrigerator, induction cooktop, a stainless farm-style galley sink, and a pantry. Of course, it also has plenty of drawers and cupboards for storage. In the entertainment area, you'll find a large sofa with two reclining theater seats on each end. That's where people can comfortably watch the TV or warm up in front of the fireplace.
This floorplan includes a full master bath with a fiberglass shower and a half bath with a vessel sink. At the rear is the master bedroom, which has a king-sized bed, a TV, and plenty of storage space.
Other features included are two AC units, a 300-watt solar panel, and a stackable washer/dryer. Pricing for this luxury motorhome starts at $362,038 MSRP. You can check the video down below to see what the all-new Frontier is all about.
