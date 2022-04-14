3K-Mile '09 Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Packs Upgraded Ohlins Suspension and New Michelin Shoes

The Repsol livery will make you look like a MotoGP star on the road, but we’re not too keen on those additional stickers.
At first sight, this 2009 Honda CBR1000RR Repsol might give you the impression that it’s mostly stock, but a closer analysis will reveal a myriad of higher-spec components installed by the previous owners. For starters, one may find a full suite of Ohlins suspension modules replacing the OEM items at both ends, and they’re joined by braided stainless-steel brake lines, LeoVince exhaust plumbing and countless Rizoma accessories.
Up in the cockpit, the CBR carries a fresh steering stem nut from Yoshimura, as well as Renthal grips and adjustable CRG control levers. At the rear end of the whole ordeal, you’ll spot LED turn signals and an aftermarket tail tidy that keeps things looking clutter-free. Finally, the wheels are enveloped in Michelin Pilot Power 2CT tires with 2021 date codes.
Honda’s beastly samurai comes to life thanks to a liquid-cooled 999cc inline-four powerhouse, featuring four titanium valves per cylinder and a dual-stage fuel injection system. The engine is accompanied by a multi-plate slipper clutch and a six-speed close-ratio gearbox, which spins the rear wheel through a sealed O-ring drive chain.
At a whopping 12,000 rpm, the DOHC mill is perfectly capable of supplying 178 wild stallions, while a peak torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) will be delivered at around 8,500 revs. When this force makes contact with the ground, it can launch its bearer past the quarter-mile mark in 10.3 face-melting seconds. Eventually, the Japanese brute will reach a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
Weighing in at 439 pounds (199 kg) with fluids, the CBR1000RR can store up to 4.7 gallons (17.8 liters) of juice inside its fuel chamber. This bad boy is going under the hammer with 2,900 miles (4,700 km) on the odometer, and you may place your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until April 19. For the time being, the top bidder is willing to spend $10,000 on this two-wheeled pearl, so you won’t be snatching it unless your bank account is well-fed.
Up in the cockpit, the CBR carries a fresh steering stem nut from Yoshimura, as well as Renthal grips and adjustable CRG control levers. At the rear end of the whole ordeal, you’ll spot LED turn signals and an aftermarket tail tidy that keeps things looking clutter-free. Finally, the wheels are enveloped in Michelin Pilot Power 2CT tires with 2021 date codes.
Honda’s beastly samurai comes to life thanks to a liquid-cooled 999cc inline-four powerhouse, featuring four titanium valves per cylinder and a dual-stage fuel injection system. The engine is accompanied by a multi-plate slipper clutch and a six-speed close-ratio gearbox, which spins the rear wheel through a sealed O-ring drive chain.
At a whopping 12,000 rpm, the DOHC mill is perfectly capable of supplying 178 wild stallions, while a peak torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) will be delivered at around 8,500 revs. When this force makes contact with the ground, it can launch its bearer past the quarter-mile mark in 10.3 face-melting seconds. Eventually, the Japanese brute will reach a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
Weighing in at 439 pounds (199 kg) with fluids, the CBR1000RR can store up to 4.7 gallons (17.8 liters) of juice inside its fuel chamber. This bad boy is going under the hammer with 2,900 miles (4,700 km) on the odometer, and you may place your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until April 19. For the time being, the top bidder is willing to spend $10,000 on this two-wheeled pearl, so you won’t be snatching it unless your bank account is well-fed.