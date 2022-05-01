Stoffel Vandoorne Wins Round 6 of Formula E, Mercedes-EQ Fans Celebrate

Right now, we don't know for sure what will happen to F1 and Formula E in the next 10 or 20 years. The only thing that feels certain is that the internal combustion engine will be phased out slowly and that EVs are going to provide increasingly better performances year after year.
We are now looking at the third generation of Formula E cars, which are now capable of going as fast as 200 mph (322 kph). In case you haven't seen a Formula E race recently, you might be surprised by the speeds they are running at currently.
The 2021/2022 season started in Saudi Arabia back in January. Mercedes-EQ driver Nick de Vries won the first-ever Formula E night race, while Edoardo Mortara from Rokit Venturi Racing achieved the same result at the end of the second race.
Round 3 was held in Mexico in February. After a two-month break, drivers flew to Italy for Rounds 4 and 5 in Rome. Mitch Evans won both of the Italian rounds for Jaguar TCS Racing, paving the way for a spectacular rivalry in the overall team standings.
Everyone started pushing harder and harder on the second practice session, and as a consequence, the number 1 ranked driver, Antonio Felix Da Costa drove his DS Techeetah to an impressive 1:30.435. Mitch Evans and Robin Frijns took second and third by the time the session was over.
But of course, the Gen3 Formula E cars still had more to offer, and that became visible during the qualifying session. Mitch Evans was once again on top of his game and became the top qualifier with a time of 1:29.839.
Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein was 0.257 seconds slower, while Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne came in third and fourth overall. It felt surprising to see that Antonio Giovinazzi could only manage to set the 19th fastest time of the qualifying session, given his racing experience.
Formula 1. The racing format is slightly different from what most people are used to, so you might feel overwhelmed at first with all the new rules.
But by the time you see a race from start to finish, you'll get to grips with it and might learn to even like it. Stoffel Vandoorne clinched his first victory of the season, much to the joy of Mercedes-EQ fans around the world.
Mitch Evans finished the race in a close second place, with Jean-Eric Vergne down in third. Only 17 drivers out of a total of 22 managed to finish the race, and it was a shame that Pascal Wehrlein encountered technical issues not long after clinching the lead of the race.
The Silver Arrows are currently in the lead in both the drivers and the team standings, ahead of the next two races in Germany. Team DS Techeetah is 15 points behind, down in second place, with Jaguar TCS Racing sitting in third with 94 points.
Looking over at the driver rankings, the battle between the first four ones is intense, to say the least. While Vandoorne has scored 81 points so far, Vergne is down in second place with 75 points, Evans is holding on to third with 72 points, while Frijns is right behind with 71 points.
But with 10 more races to go before the end of the season, this is still anyone's race. And Formula E might just become more and more exciting with each ongoing event.
