Durango Tiny Home Has the Potential To Put Most of Our Two-Bedroom Apartments To Shame

Homestead Tiny House Co. is a crew born and raised in Georgia, U.S.A. They're aimed at offering not just tiny homes like the one we'll explore today, but are active citizens in the community, often working with charitable organizations to expand human horizons of every kind. One horizon they're also bent on expanding is your own, and that's what we'll be talking about today.
As you may have picked up by now, Homestead's charitable work isn't necessarily of the most interest to me; I'm all about that mobile living. Why? What do you mean? The beauty of waking up to sounds not of the city life - a rushing brook nearby and birds in the trees – and being able to simply pick up and move whenever you've tired of the scenery are typically the main reasons anyone falls in love with the mobile lifestyle. You know what I'm talking about if you've experienced it for yourself.
All that brings us to the Durango, the habitat in question today, but before I go on, I need to point out two important aspects of this unit: it will only cost you $83,000 (€78,000 at current exchange rates). For this price, you'll receive a pristine canvas upon which to lay down the colorful expressions of your lifestyle. But there's much more to the story, so let's dive deeper into the Durango.
One of the most important aspects of Homestead's work is that their units, including the Durango, are NOAH (National Organization of Alternative Housing) certified. Why should this matter to you, a possible owner of the Durango? Well, it means that you'll be purchasing a home that has been created to meet some pretty solid standards if you ask me.
other requirements that NOAH dictates, but the results are always the same, a habitat worthy of the title home.
Now, the Durango is one of Homestead's newest models, having only popped up on the drawing board as of late August 2022. Overall, we're being presented with a 28-foot-long (8.5-meter) unit with a width of 8 feet (2.4 meters). While this width is in line with most other larger travel trailers on the market, you still need to check with local laws and regulations while moving from city to city – each state has its own laws.
Before we go on, I invite you to take a gander at the image gallery if you still need to do so. However, as you stroll the empty rooms and come across the basic furnishings, imagine the Durango as you'd like it to be.
For example, as you enter the home, you'll be smack in the center of the kitchen. Here, Homestead took care of the basics and threw in a full kitchen setup with a massive countertop, large sink, cooktop with oven, and a residential fridge. This space and the bathroom are the only ones equipped with factory goods, but you can always modify these features too.
daydream spree. It's here that Homestead decided to do things a tad differently, and if I may say so myself, they did a wonderful job. While there's a short flight of stairs to take you up to a loft space, it doesn't sit very high up off the ground, and so, the space underneath – repurposed as a bedroom in the presentation image – comes across as one of the quaintest little sleeping nooks I've seen in a long time; I love it. The loft space is used as nothing more than a living room in the display unit.
Across the other side of the Durango, you'll find the bathroom I mentioned, but above that, yet another loft space is available. This one does come across as a little smaller than the other loft, but it's still large enough for a double or queen bed, a nightstand or two, and whatever else you can hang from the ceiling. If you have an extended family, you have three possible bedrooms. If the Durango will be designated as a couple's moving retreat, then there's more than enough space to create a home that puts a two-bedroom apartment to shame.
Sure, $83,000 is just the starting price for such a unit, but by the time you're done pimping it out, so to speak, you should still be staring down at a rather solid mobile home for around $100K, possibly with solar capabilities in place too.
As you may have picked up by now, Homestead's charitable work isn't necessarily of the most interest to me; I'm all about that mobile living. Why? What do you mean? The beauty of waking up to sounds not of the city life - a rushing brook nearby and birds in the trees – and being able to simply pick up and move whenever you've tired of the scenery are typically the main reasons anyone falls in love with the mobile lifestyle. You know what I'm talking about if you've experienced it for yourself.
All that brings us to the Durango, the habitat in question today, but before I go on, I need to point out two important aspects of this unit: it will only cost you $83,000 (€78,000 at current exchange rates). For this price, you'll receive a pristine canvas upon which to lay down the colorful expressions of your lifestyle. But there's much more to the story, so let's dive deeper into the Durango.
One of the most important aspects of Homestead's work is that their units, including the Durango, are NOAH (National Organization of Alternative Housing) certified. Why should this matter to you, a possible owner of the Durango? Well, it means that you'll be purchasing a home that has been created to meet some pretty solid standards if you ask me.
other requirements that NOAH dictates, but the results are always the same, a habitat worthy of the title home.
Now, the Durango is one of Homestead's newest models, having only popped up on the drawing board as of late August 2022. Overall, we're being presented with a 28-foot-long (8.5-meter) unit with a width of 8 feet (2.4 meters). While this width is in line with most other larger travel trailers on the market, you still need to check with local laws and regulations while moving from city to city – each state has its own laws.
Before we go on, I invite you to take a gander at the image gallery if you still need to do so. However, as you stroll the empty rooms and come across the basic furnishings, imagine the Durango as you'd like it to be.
For example, as you enter the home, you'll be smack in the center of the kitchen. Here, Homestead took care of the basics and threw in a full kitchen setup with a massive countertop, large sink, cooktop with oven, and a residential fridge. This space and the bathroom are the only ones equipped with factory goods, but you can always modify these features too.
daydream spree. It's here that Homestead decided to do things a tad differently, and if I may say so myself, they did a wonderful job. While there's a short flight of stairs to take you up to a loft space, it doesn't sit very high up off the ground, and so, the space underneath – repurposed as a bedroom in the presentation image – comes across as one of the quaintest little sleeping nooks I've seen in a long time; I love it. The loft space is used as nothing more than a living room in the display unit.
Across the other side of the Durango, you'll find the bathroom I mentioned, but above that, yet another loft space is available. This one does come across as a little smaller than the other loft, but it's still large enough for a double or queen bed, a nightstand or two, and whatever else you can hang from the ceiling. If you have an extended family, you have three possible bedrooms. If the Durango will be designated as a couple's moving retreat, then there's more than enough space to create a home that puts a two-bedroom apartment to shame.
Sure, $83,000 is just the starting price for such a unit, but by the time you're done pimping it out, so to speak, you should still be staring down at a rather solid mobile home for around $100K, possibly with solar capabilities in place too.