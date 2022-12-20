Adorable Rustic Wagon With a Miniature Deck Is a Great Way to Experience Tiny Living

One of the things that make the tiny home lifestyle so popular is the unexpected versatility. From the outside, it’s easy to think that it’s all about some crowded, small dwellings that are all the same. But once you take a step inside this fascinating world, you’d be amazed to discover its diversity. Wagons are just another incarnation of the tiny living concept, one that is full of color and charm.
If you think of accommodation on a private beach near a gorgeous lake, several ideas are sure to pop up. In addition to standard holiday accommodation, there are plenty of places like that where today you’d find a houseboat or even a vintage Airstream turned glamping retreat. But it’s unlikely to picture a so-called “gypsy wagon” sitting on a beach. Yet, it does happen.
What’s fascinating about wagons is that they can literally be considered the forefathers of modern mobile homes. It’s the Romani people who made them famous around Europe in the 19th century, but their history of homes on the road goes even further than that. The traveling showmen of the past spent most of their lives on the road, therefore used these rustic “trailer” homes, drawn by horse, for shelter and cooking meals.
The Romanis turned the wagon, or the “vardo” (Ossetian for “wagon”) into a mobile work of art. Handcrafted by skilled wood carvers and blacksmiths, the Vardo was intricately ornate, very colorful, and occasionally even gilded. Far from today’s minimalism, each Romani wagon was an explosion of color and artistic detail, embodying the joy to live and individual expression.
Around a decade ago, the integration of the rustic Romani wagon concept into the tiny/mobile living culture was already a noticeable phenomenon. Contemporary caravans inspired by it are no longer quite as detailed and vibrant, leaning more towards the practical side, but they keep that particular flavor that feels like traveling back in time.
This “Gypsy Caravan” near Saguenay, Quebec, is a beautiful example of that. It’s easy to spot due to the colorful, yet minimalistic exterior, keeping the ornate woodwork to a minimum. It looks like something out of a fairytale, especially once you step inside – no standard windows or furniture. Instead, beautifully-shaped windows, aa bulky, old “bed,” and a plain wooden floor.
Truly tiny, this caravan only has enough space for a folding table on one side, and a sink plus tiny shelves on the other side. The bed is nestled in the front, by the window, and it’s big enough for two. The only clashing addition is the washer/dryer unit.
That’s for pure convenience, because this caravan is a real glamping tiny home, meant to welcome guests. The bathroom and shower are placed separately, outside, and there’s even a really small wooden deck that’s as adorable as the wagon.
An unusual, hidden gem sitting on a beautiful beach near Lac-St-Jean, this nostalgic caravan is a great way to experience tiny living. For booking, you can check it out at Glamping Hub.
What’s fascinating about wagons is that they can literally be considered the forefathers of modern mobile homes. It’s the Romani people who made them famous around Europe in the 19th century, but their history of homes on the road goes even further than that. The traveling showmen of the past spent most of their lives on the road, therefore used these rustic “trailer” homes, drawn by horse, for shelter and cooking meals.
The Romanis turned the wagon, or the “vardo” (Ossetian for “wagon”) into a mobile work of art. Handcrafted by skilled wood carvers and blacksmiths, the Vardo was intricately ornate, very colorful, and occasionally even gilded. Far from today’s minimalism, each Romani wagon was an explosion of color and artistic detail, embodying the joy to live and individual expression.
Around a decade ago, the integration of the rustic Romani wagon concept into the tiny/mobile living culture was already a noticeable phenomenon. Contemporary caravans inspired by it are no longer quite as detailed and vibrant, leaning more towards the practical side, but they keep that particular flavor that feels like traveling back in time.
This “Gypsy Caravan” near Saguenay, Quebec, is a beautiful example of that. It’s easy to spot due to the colorful, yet minimalistic exterior, keeping the ornate woodwork to a minimum. It looks like something out of a fairytale, especially once you step inside – no standard windows or furniture. Instead, beautifully-shaped windows, aa bulky, old “bed,” and a plain wooden floor.
Truly tiny, this caravan only has enough space for a folding table on one side, and a sink plus tiny shelves on the other side. The bed is nestled in the front, by the window, and it’s big enough for two. The only clashing addition is the washer/dryer unit.
That’s for pure convenience, because this caravan is a real glamping tiny home, meant to welcome guests. The bathroom and shower are placed separately, outside, and there’s even a really small wooden deck that’s as adorable as the wagon.
An unusual, hidden gem sitting on a beautiful beach near Lac-St-Jean, this nostalgic caravan is a great way to experience tiny living. For booking, you can check it out at Glamping Hub.