Driven: 2023 Mitsubishi ASX Plug-In Hybrid – New Beginnings

Mitsubishi Motors said that it will exit the European market. One pandemic later, the top brass has changed its mind. Europe will stay, and new models are underway. Mitsubishi will take advantage of the alliance with Renault and Nissan, and it will share models.
The first project is a new long-awaited generation for the Mitsubishi ASX small crossover. In the States, the ASX is known as the Outlander Sport. The ASX has been with us for twelve years in Europe. Launched in 2010, it proved to be popular with Mitsubishi customers. It went through no less than four facelifts, but the age started to show. So, enter the new Mitsubishi ASX. AKA Renault Captur. It's not the first time we will see a badge transfer, and it will not be the last. We went to Spain to find out more.
Well, it looks almost the same as the Renault Captur. Mitsubishi has made a different front grille with the three-diamond logo, slapped some new alloy wheels, and put its name in wide lettering across the back of the car. This is it. But it's enough. The good folks from Mitsubishi did not try to cover the fact that the car is a Renault. This kind of badge swapping happens all the time, especially in Japan, but recently, it has become a widespread thing. Toyota has pitched its Rav4 and Corolla Touring Sport to Suzuki as the Across and Swace. Mazda has also borrowed the Toyota Yaris Hybrid to sell as its Mazda2.
As it happens, the Renault Captur/Mitsubishi ASX is a good-looking car. A small crossover with a wide stance and decent ground clearance. The front lights are perfectly aligned with the new grille, adorned with the three-diamond logo. The new ASX is miles away, design-wise, from the previous generation.
The light-alloy wheels are specific to Mitsubishi, and inside, the Japanese preferred a classic lever for the automatic gearbox found on mild-hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants, unlike the Renault Captur, which has an electric controller. This removes the extra storage space found on Captur's center console. The materials are similar, with good-quality plastic and soft-touch surfaces. For hybrid models, the ASX uses a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, borrowed from Renault, with identical graphics. For less-equipped models, Mitsubishi also offers a dashboard with analog gauges.
Despite its compact size, the new Mitsubishi ASX is an interesting proposal for families. It has a spacious interior for four adults and has clever solutions like a sliding rear bench that allows the space in the second row and the trunk to be modulated, according to transport needs and a very big glove compartment.
Also, the trunk has a capacity of around 400 liters, although the plug-in hybrid loses about 100 of those due to the 10.5 kWh capacity battery. Special mention goes out to the opening of the rear doors, which have a significant degree of opening. This is useful for elderly passengers and for those who have to accommodate their young children in their chairs.
The driving position is a bit high but offers excellent visibility. The dashboard can be completely digital with excellent graphics. In the center console, a large screen of 9.3 inches is positioned vertically. On lesser trims, the center screen is seven inches. Mitsubishi has kept the physical controls for the air conditioner. The system uses round dials, which are well placed and very easy to deal with. The controls are identical to those used by Renault, Dacia Duster, or Mercedes-Benz T-Class.
So, what's the difference between the Mitsubishi ASX and Renault Captur? Perhaps the most important difference between the twin models is the warranty offered by each manufacturer. On the European markets, Renault offers a three-year warranty, while Mitsubishi comes up with a five-year or 150,000-km (93,205-mile) warranty for the ASX model, which also covers the original accessories fitted by the dealer to the new model. Mitsubishi is also offering five years of roadside assistance and an eight-year battery warranty.
The engine range is identical. Customers can choose the same engines for the new ASX as are available on the Captur. Both models are built in the same plant: Renault's production facility in Valladolid, Spain. Perhaps not coincidentally, Mitsubishi has chosen Spain to present its new model to the press.
The Mitsubishi ASX is available in four engine variants covering all hybrid options. The entry-level model is the ASX 1.0 MPI-T which uses the 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 90 hp (91 ps). It is the only powertrain in the range without a hybrid system. Next is the ASX 1.3 DI-T Mild Hybrid with the 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and mild hybrid system. Two power variants will be available: 140 and 158 hp.
The range is completed by the ASX 1.6 HEV (classic hybrid with 1.6-liter engine, 2 electric motors, and 1.3 kWh li-ion battery, system output 140 hp) and the range-topping ASX 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV with 1.6-liter engine, 2 electric motors, and 10.5 kWh li-ion battery, with a total output 160 hp).
Anyone who has driven a Captur or a new-generation Clio will immediately feel at home behind the wheel of the ASX. Apart from the different radiator grille and the specially designed wheels, the interior is the only major difference. Although the car got the same four-speed multi-mode automatic gearbox for the combustion engine and two speeds for the electric motor, the Mitsubishi engineers have chosen a mechanical lever similar to that of classic automatic gearboxes. On the Captur, the gearbox is controlled via an electronic selector and a separate push-button for the P position.
In terms of suspension and steering, we felt a significant improvement on what we remembered from our first test with the Renault Captur. We asked brand officials if Mitsubishi had chosen to do a special setup and were told no, but Mitsubishi received the newest version of the Captur from the Alliance, with all the improvements that have been made since launch to date.
We also noticed the attention to detail in terms of the infotainment system, which, although it has identical graphics, some elements have been customized for Mitsubishi. The MySense system that allows you to choose the driving mode has been kept and has the same name as in the Renault.
In Spain, we drove the plug-in hybrid version of the new Mitsubishi ASX. We left the city of Malaga with the battery charged to 85%, and we drove only on electric power for approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles). If you'll be using the new ASX mainly in the city or for commuting to and back from work and have somewhere to charge a battery-powered car (i.e. you have a wall box or dedicated outlet at home or in the office car park), then the ASX Plug-in Hybrid is a perfect choice. With a charged 10.5 kWh battery, you can travel between 40 and 60 kilometers (25 - 37 miles) in fully electric mode, depending on driving style and outside temperatures. Enough for your daily commute.
For the ASX Plug-in Hybrid, the fuel tank is smaller, with only 38 liters, to make room for the larger battery and accompanying electronics. Fun fact: the PHEV fuel filler is located on the left side of the car, and on the right is the charging port. On the HEV, the fuel feed is on the right.
In terms of fuel consumption for the PHEV, the official average is 1.5 liters/100 km, but that's with a charged battery for the first hundred kilometers. We hit the road with the battery charged to 80% when the onboard computer indicated an electric range of 32 kilometers (20 miles) and a total range of 570 kilometers (354 miles). After half of the test route and an uphill drive, the onboard computer indicated a consumption of 4 liters/100 km and 14.6 kWh/100 km. On the downhill, we used the B mode - braking energy recovery - and at the end of the day, the fuel consumption was 4.3 liters/100 km and 6.1 kWh/100 km.
The Mitsubishi ASX / Renault Captur is a very capable small crossover. Add the plug-in hybrid system and the fancy new automatic multi-mode gearbox and we have a winner. It is easy to drive, it's comfortable, and you can commute on electric power only to and from the office. Plus, it looks good. Prices start from 24,690 euros for the base version on the German market. For the HEV (hybrid) version, the price starts at 30,990 euros, and for the PHEV (plug-in hybrid) variant, we need to fork over 39,390 euros.
Design Evaluation
Interior Assessment
Driving Take
Everyday Living
Test Drive Roundup
Pros:
- Efficient powertrain
- High Tech automatic gearbox
- Sliding rear seats
- Sufficient electric range
- 5-year warranty
Cons:
- Small trunk for the PHEV version
- Rebadged version of the Renault Captur
- Slow on-board charger
- Little aesthetic and dynamic differentiation with the Renault Captur
- Some cheap plastics