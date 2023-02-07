Rare Mitsubishi Coupe Just Won't Give Up, Roars to Life for the First Time in 30 Years

I hate to admit this, but Mitsubishi’s performance division has been a snooze for a while now – since the 2008 financial crisis. Getting out of a financial pitfall is a tedious task. 15-years later, loyal Mitsubishi performance enthusiasts are still wallowing over its past racing glory, hoping for the return of the Lancer Evolution (or anything, really) that’ll make meaning of the faded “The Spirit of Competition” decals stuck on their hoods, suffering from Time’s most relentless characteristic – age.

12 photos