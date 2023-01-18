Drake Switches From Mercedes-Benz to Ferrari, but Just for a Short Time

A lot of celebrities have a favorite brand or car model and for rapper Drake, that seems to be Mercedes-Benz, especially its sub-brand, Maybach. But he has just switched to a Ferrari. For a short time though.
In a new post shared on social media on January 17, Drake shows up using his phone as he leans against a red Ferrari Enzo. But while the rapper has been seen driving around in Mercedes-Benz vehicles for the past few months, he seems to have used the limited-edition Ferrari for his latest music video, 'Jumbotron S**t Poppin.'
We can only see one small part of the supercar in Drake's Instagram post. Here’s where the music video comes in, as it shows it off in all its glory, with the butterfly doors opened, and Drake leaning against it or rapping in front of it. While the limited-edition exotic supercar seems to be a prop for most of the video, there is a scene where someone (possibly Drake) takes it out of the driveway, but we don't see it on the move for too long.
Unveiled back in 2002, the Ferrari Enzo was only available in 399 units, and, as you might imagine, it also came with a price tag up to measure: $659,000 (or around $900,000 in today's money). And you couldn't just walk into a dealership to buy it then, even if you had the money, because the customers had to receive an invitation from the Maranello brand to get one. Nowadays, some examples can even hit the $4 million mark on the used car market.
Most of the units came in Rosso Corsa (red), just like the one in Drake's latest video. There were also a few in Giallo Modena (yellow), and even fewer in other shades like black or gray. There was only one white Ferrari Enzo built in Maranello, Italy.
The Ferrari Enzo has a rear mid-mounted 6.0-liter V12 engine, mated to a six-speed F1 automated manual transmission. The power unit sends 651 horsepower (660 ps) at 7,800 revs per minute and 485 lb-ft (657 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm straight to the rear wheels.
Based on these figures, the exotic supercar can make its way from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.14 seconds and can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.65 seconds. The needle of the odometer goes all the way to a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).
While there is no official information that Drake owns the Enzo we see in the video, he does have another limited-edition Ferrari – the LaFerrari. His supercar comes with a yellow exterior (Giallo Modena). During the 2018 Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour, fans could admire an inflatable replica of his LaFerrari that looked exactly like the real deal, just so everyone would know that Drake's garage is truly special. You can see how it looked on tour in our gallery. He didn’t do the same with his Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir, though.
But here he is again, flaunting yet another expensive car in a music video. Cars are always an inspiration for Drake because, just a few months back, he also featured the Virgil Abloh Project Maybach luxury off-roader in one of his videos.
