Leonardo DiCaprio Parties on Vava II Superyacht, With Models and A-List Friends

If there’s one thing you can count on when Leonardo DiCaprio is concerned, aside from delivering a convincing performance every time he’s in front of the camera, it’s his love of superyacht parties. Vava II, a $150 million custom superyacht, seems to hold a very special place in his heart.
While regular folks rang in the New Year with friends and families, maybe watching the fireworks or attending a party or a concert, many of the world’s billionaires gathered at a very informal, but now traditional superyacht party off St. Barts. The only vessels missing this year were those owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs, which makes sense: regardless of how much fun a party is, there’s no sense risking a yacht seizure or an arrest for it.
Present at the festivities was also Vava II, the second, fully-custom superyacht of billionaire entrepreneur Ernesto Bertarelli, delivered in 2012 for the reported cost of $150 million. If the name of the watercraft rings a bell, it’s probably because of the association with A-list actor (and known environmentalist) Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been chartering it every holiday season for the past couple of years, at least.
Case in point: DiCaprio partied on it on New Year’s Eve 2021, with the likes of Jeff Bezos and Lukas Haas, and then again in the summer of 2022, with Tobey Maguire and Tristan Thompson. He’s now onboard the superyacht, accompanied by the same Maguire, Drake, and his rumored new love interest, model Victoria Lamas, daughter of Renegade star Lorenzo Lamas.
The only thing that has changed all these months is the location where Vava II moors: for Christmas and NYE festivities, it’s always at anchor in St. Barts, while in the summer, it will head to Saint Tropez. Photos of DiCaprio going for a swim and taking in the sun on the superyacht’s large beach club are available in the tweet at the bottom of the page.
Vava II is very popular with celebrities, and the fact that DiCaprio chooses to spend every vacation on it speaks volumes about that. This also explains why not many details about the superyacht are public, including photos of the interior.
What is known, though, is that Bertarelli had Vava II built to replace his previous yacht, the smaller and less luxurious Vava. Built by Devonport Yachts in England, Vava II is 97 meters (318 feet) long, with an interior volume of 3,930 GT, exterior design by Redman Whitely Dixon, and interiors by Remi Tessier.
Accommodation onboard is for as many as 36 guests and 34 crew, so it’s effectively perfect for hosting large parties. Amenities include a helipad with storage, a large pool, and the sizable beach club, while power comes from four MTU diesel engines that take it to a top speed of 19 knots (22 mph / 35 kph) and a cruise speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph).
As users on social media are already pointing out, fueling Vava II costs close to half a million dollars and produces more carbon emissions per mile (1.6 km) than one car does over a period of two months. It’s not exactly in line with DiCaprio’s environmentalist work, and that’s putting it mildly.
