Doug DeMuro Reviews Genesis GV70, Says It’s Best-in-Class While Dismissing Porsche Macan

The compact premium SUV segment is a very competitive one and breaking through with a brand-new nameplate is anything but easy. Genesis, however, think they’ve got what it takes to make some noise, and their weapon of choice is dubbed GV70.
Of course, breaking through is one thing, but to establish a foothold in a category with so many popular models is a whole different matter. Just look at the competition: you’ve got the likes of the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Lexus NX, the Lincoln Nautilus, Infiniti QX50, a couple of Caddys and if your pockets run deep, even the Porsche Macan.
Then you’ve got your Land Rovers, your Acuras, plus stylish coupe versions of some of those models we just mentioned. The point is, it’s crowded.
Genesis have been doing rather well for themselves lately, especially with some of their newer models. So, as a value proposition, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the GV70 give most of its direct rivals a fair run for their money. That being said, car reviewer Doug DeMuro thinks the GV70 will do much more than just challenge for the segment title, it will actually claim it.
Not in terms of sales, of course, but on paper - DeMuro believes the GV70 is “probably the best compact luxury SUV on sale.”
Without sampling the car ourselves, it’s hard to know if such a statement holds merit, because technically, the Porsche Macan swims in those very same waters and it's, well, a Porsche. Sure, it’s more expensive, on average, than its rivals, but not by a tremendous margin. For example, the Macan range is priced from $54,900, which is just $2,300 more than what you’d spend on a GV70 3.5T AWD model.
Then again, the latter does have more power than the entry-level Macan, and a fair comparison would be against the Macan S, which costs upwards of $65,400.
Regardless, it seems as though Genesis might have a true heavy hitter in the GV70, even if it’s probably not the best SUV in its class.
Then you’ve got your Land Rovers, your Acuras, plus stylish coupe versions of some of those models we just mentioned. The point is, it’s crowded.
Genesis have been doing rather well for themselves lately, especially with some of their newer models. So, as a value proposition, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the GV70 give most of its direct rivals a fair run for their money. That being said, car reviewer Doug DeMuro thinks the GV70 will do much more than just challenge for the segment title, it will actually claim it.
Not in terms of sales, of course, but on paper - DeMuro believes the GV70 is “probably the best compact luxury SUV on sale.”
Without sampling the car ourselves, it’s hard to know if such a statement holds merit, because technically, the Porsche Macan swims in those very same waters and it's, well, a Porsche. Sure, it’s more expensive, on average, than its rivals, but not by a tremendous margin. For example, the Macan range is priced from $54,900, which is just $2,300 more than what you’d spend on a GV70 3.5T AWD model.
Then again, the latter does have more power than the entry-level Macan, and a fair comparison would be against the Macan S, which costs upwards of $65,400.
Regardless, it seems as though Genesis might have a true heavy hitter in the GV70, even if it’s probably not the best SUV in its class.