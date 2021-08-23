Here’s How Much the 2021 Genesis G70 and GV70 Cost in the UK

Movable Roots' Custom "Skoolie" Could Be Most Luxurious School Bus Conversion Ever

After the launch of the G80 and GV80 back in June, Genesis is about to expand its vehicle lineup in the United Kingdom with the introduction of the G70 and GV70 on September 1. 8 photos



These are joined by a home pick-up and delivery program that renders dealer visits useless, and a Five-Year Care Plan that gives hassle-free motoring with no hidden extras, Genesis claims.



Offered exclusively with a 2.2-liter diesel or a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, the



The Premium Line starts at £35,860 ($48,823) with the diesel and £33,850 ($46,087) with the gasoline unit, and the Luxury Line can be ordered from £38,510 ($52,431) and £39,300 ($53,507) respectively. Sitting at the top of the range is the Sport Line, available from £40,030 ($54,501) and £40,480 ($55,114) respectively.



For the SUV , the Korean automaker has prepped a 2.2-liter diesel and a 2.5-liter gasoline lump, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.



Customers are looking at a minimum of £39,450 ($53,711) for the



