Video: 2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Graces Goodwood, Gets Chased by Drone

As of the end of June this year, Genesis is officially present in Europe, with a four-model lineup, comprising of the G70 and G80 sedans, and GV70 and GV80 SUVs. These vehicles will soon be joined by the G70 Shooting Brake, which has greeted the UK audience at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Revealed at the event by the Duke of Richmond and Dominique Boesch, the Genesis Europe Managing Director, the G70 Shooting Brake was filmed in action on the famous hill climb, shot using a 5” FPV drone, piloted by Miles Mulvagh and Harry Clifton.
The drone highlighted the Goodwood House, entering the Egyptian Dining Room through the window and passing the Duke of Richmond, who was enjoying a traditional Ginseng tea, catching up on the latest news from Genesis’ homeland, Korea.
It then reached speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph), as it followed the compact luxury wagon between the haystacks on the 1.2–mile (1.9-km) long track, with the former British F2 rally champ, Gethin Johns, behind the wheel.
Based on the regular G70, the Shooting Brake has a bigger trunk capacity, which, with the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, will allow owners to haul bigger items when it goes on sale in the UK, Germany, and Switzerland later this year. Customers will have three engines to choose from, such as the 199 HP 2.2-liter diesel, 249 HP 2.0-liter four-pot, and 365 HP twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6.
The 2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate, BMW 3-Series Touring, and Audi A4 Avant in Europe. It will also launch in Australia in the third quarter of the year, the automaker has confirmed, but it won’t apply for a U.S. visa, because Genesis doesn’t see it suitable for the North American car market.
The drone highlighted the Goodwood House, entering the Egyptian Dining Room through the window and passing the Duke of Richmond, who was enjoying a traditional Ginseng tea, catching up on the latest news from Genesis’ homeland, Korea.
It then reached speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph), as it followed the compact luxury wagon between the haystacks on the 1.2–mile (1.9-km) long track, with the former British F2 rally champ, Gethin Johns, behind the wheel.
Based on the regular G70, the Shooting Brake has a bigger trunk capacity, which, with the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, will allow owners to haul bigger items when it goes on sale in the UK, Germany, and Switzerland later this year. Customers will have three engines to choose from, such as the 199 HP 2.2-liter diesel, 249 HP 2.0-liter four-pot, and 365 HP twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6.
The 2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate, BMW 3-Series Touring, and Audi A4 Avant in Europe. It will also launch in Australia in the third quarter of the year, the automaker has confirmed, but it won’t apply for a U.S. visa, because Genesis doesn’t see it suitable for the North American car market.