Video: 2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Graces Goodwood, Gets Chased by Drone

More on this:

1 Enhanced 469 HP Polestar 2 EV Arrives at Goodwood to Tackle Hill Climb Event

2 Genesis Officially Greets Europe With Huge 3D Projection in the Swiss Alps

3 2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Heading to Goodwood to Take on the Hill Climb

4 Genesis Spoils the European Market With the Gorgeous G70 Shooting Brake

5 2022 Genesis G70 Priced From $37,525, First Deliveries Scheduled for This Summer