Here’s the 2022 Genesis GV70 Up Close and Personal on the Streets of Seoul

After rolling out the GV80 mid-size utility vehicle, the luxury division of Hyundai decided to challenge more established players in the compact executive segment with the GV70 . Spotted in downtown Seoul with matte paintwork, the new SUV does look marvelous up close and personal. 7 photos



The 4WD badge on the liftgate stands for all-wheel drive, namely the HTRAC system we know from the Hyundai Genesis, G90, and G80. Even the G70 on which the GV70 is based is available with electronic all-wheel drive, but as opposed to the high-riding newcomer, the sports sedan has a



To be launched in the U.S. in 2021, the GV70 will be offered with wheels as large as 21 inches in diameter and two engine options. Genesis didn’t confirm them yet, but everyone knows that we’ll be treated to a four-cylinder turbo and a twin-turbo V6 connected to an eight-speed transmission.



In the case of 2.0-liter engine, you can look forward to 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. Those figures are similar to what BMW and Mercedes offer in the entry-level X3 and GLC, which goes to show that Genesis is aiming high with the GV70. As for the 3.3-liter option, do expect 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm).



South Korea and Europe will be treated to a third option in the guise of a… wait for it… diesel. In the G70 sedan, the R-Line CRDi with a variable geometry turbocharger and 2.2 liters of displacement develops 202 PS (199 horsepower) and 441 Nm (325 pound-feet) from 1,750 through 2,750 rpm.



