Genesis Presents First Images of Its Second SUV, the Athletically Versatile GV70

Because it’s a noticeably young company by automotive standards, Genesis has the privilege of delivering all-new models every time it sees fit. Thus, it has just presented the first exterior and interior images of the all-new GV70, their second-ever sport utility vehicle. It will soon join the company’s range next to the recently refreshed G70 sedan, the G80 and G90 limousines, as well as the larger GV80 crossover.
While the South Korean luxury maker is following the latest customs in presenting this early preview of the GV70 online, it has also prepared a special treat for its home market.
Starting today, a fleet of 100 uncamouflaged SUVs will be out for the final tests, during which time the public is invited to snap photos of them on the road for social media glory and a chance to win special treats from the brand.
More importantly, we can also take a hint – the company says these final trials will last for a couple of months, meaning we could expect the official release to be scheduled very late December or early January 2021. In the meantime, we can still extract some useful information from this early preview.
First and foremost, we can safely conclude Genesis hasn’t prepared major surprises for the GV70’s exterior and interior styling. It’s fittingly inspired by the company’s “Athletic Elegance” styling credo and will easily fit in between the G70 sedan and the GV80 in terms of sportiness and versatility.
As far as we can tell from the angles provided by the small official gallery, it’s a tad sportier than its sibling, as well as roomier than a G70 without being just as dynamic. The interior, meanwhile, is a luxury statement through and through, while featuring a minimalist driver-centric layout for the command center.
All that is valid for the standard GV70, because the company also announced the lineup would be enhanced to include a GV70 Sport version. It will arrive with dedicated styling, such as unique front bumper, 21-inch “G-Matrix pattern-applied” alloys, dark chrome touches, or a bigger exhaust. The cockpit is also different, with a sporty steering wheel, carbon fiber touches, and tailored colors and trim.
As far as technical specifications are concerned, Genesis has not revealed any just yet – but again placed an easy to spot declaration of intent, in saying “the GV70 will be based on the rear-wheel-drive platform; all-wheel drive will also be available.” Thus, we can assume it will also carry on the powertrains from the rest of the family – 2.0-liter four pot, twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, and 2.2-liter turbo diesel.
Starting today, a fleet of 100 uncamouflaged SUVs will be out for the final tests, during which time the public is invited to snap photos of them on the road for social media glory and a chance to win special treats from the brand.
More importantly, we can also take a hint – the company says these final trials will last for a couple of months, meaning we could expect the official release to be scheduled very late December or early January 2021. In the meantime, we can still extract some useful information from this early preview.
First and foremost, we can safely conclude Genesis hasn’t prepared major surprises for the GV70’s exterior and interior styling. It’s fittingly inspired by the company’s “Athletic Elegance” styling credo and will easily fit in between the G70 sedan and the GV80 in terms of sportiness and versatility.
As far as we can tell from the angles provided by the small official gallery, it’s a tad sportier than its sibling, as well as roomier than a G70 without being just as dynamic. The interior, meanwhile, is a luxury statement through and through, while featuring a minimalist driver-centric layout for the command center.
All that is valid for the standard GV70, because the company also announced the lineup would be enhanced to include a GV70 Sport version. It will arrive with dedicated styling, such as unique front bumper, 21-inch “G-Matrix pattern-applied” alloys, dark chrome touches, or a bigger exhaust. The cockpit is also different, with a sporty steering wheel, carbon fiber touches, and tailored colors and trim.
As far as technical specifications are concerned, Genesis has not revealed any just yet – but again placed an easy to spot declaration of intent, in saying “the GV70 will be based on the rear-wheel-drive platform; all-wheel drive will also be available.” Thus, we can assume it will also carry on the powertrains from the rest of the family – 2.0-liter four pot, twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, and 2.2-liter turbo diesel.