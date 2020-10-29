Genesis Presents First Images of Its Second SUV, the Athletically Versatile GV70

Because it’s a noticeably young company by automotive standards, Genesis has the privilege of delivering all-new models every time it sees fit. Thus, it has just presented the first exterior and interior images of the all-new GV70, their second-ever sport utility vehicle. It will soon join the company’s range next to the recently refreshed G70 sedan, the G80 and G90 limousines, as well as the larger GV80 crossover.

6 photos