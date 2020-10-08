Firenze Lanciare, the Flying Tesla Hypercar That Will Redefine Personal Mobility

More on this:

2022 Genesis GV70 SUV Looks Real in Accurate Rendering

While we don't yet know what it's like to drive or own, the updated G70 looks like a fantastic alternative to the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class. Pretty soon, the Korean premium automaker will also offer the GV70, which could be a super-sexy rival for the X3 and GLC. 13 photos SUV , check out the renderings put together by the Russian website



While we have shared many other GV70 photoshopped images, these make the vehicle look real, as if it just rolled off the production line and is ready to be reviewed. The accurate look is achieved through a combination of elements from the bigger GV80 SUV and the updated G70 sedan.



However, there are a few design elements that are unique to the GV70. For example, it's got rectangular exhaust tips that sit vertically. And the roofline is more like that of a shooting brake, which by the way



It's reasonable to expect the GV70 to rely on the 2.5 T-GDI as its main engine. This brand new turbocharged unit should make about 290-300 horsepower. As a potentially sporty SUV based on a RWD platform, it should also boast a high-powered V6, most likely the new 3.5-liter turbo which produces 375 hp from under the hood of the G80 and GV80. Of course, both powertrains would also be offered with AWD .



If it directly targets the European market, the smallest Genesis SUV might also offer a mild-hybrid 2.2-liter diesel. Even an EV is possible, as the automaker was seen testing the "eG80" version of their sedan at the Nurburgring a couple of weeks ago. We've liked the GV70 ever since the first spyshots . It's got the sort of proportions that Peter Schreyer likes to dream up, very sporty and... Germanic, if such a thing exists in car design. If you'd like an uncamouflaged view of the, check out the renderings put together by the Russian website Kolesa While we have shared many other GV70 photoshopped images, these make the vehicle look real, as if it just rolled off the production line and is ready to be reviewed. The accurate look is achieved through a combination of elements from the bigger GV80 SUV and the updated G70 sedan.However, there are a few design elements that are unique to the GV70. For example, it's got rectangular exhaust tips that sit vertically. And the roofline is more like that of a shooting brake, which by the way Genesis will also offer as part of the G70 range.It's reasonable to expect the GV70 to rely on the 2.5 T-GDI as its main engine. This brand new turbocharged unit should make about 290-300 horsepower. As a potentially sporty SUV based on a RWD platform, it should also boast a high-powered V6, most likely the new 3.5-liter turbo which produces 375 hp from under the hood of the G80 and GV80. Of course, both powertrains would also be offered withIf it directly targets the European market, the smallest Genesis SUV might also offer a mild-hybrid 2.2-liter diesel. Even anis possible, as the automaker was seen testing the "eG80" version of their sedan at the Nurburgring a couple of weeks ago.