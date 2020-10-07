2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Spied Testing in the Snow

Genesis has already revealed the significantly updated G70 premium 4-door, and we think it's stunning, perhaps even more beautiful than the all-new SUV they have. And while we may have a soft spot for all sports sedans, the shooting brake version is even more exciting.
The concept isn't new. Automakers have been making slightly sleeker wagons and calling them shooting brakes for many years. However, Genesis must use every dirty trick in the book to compete with the Germans automakers who have been selling their Tourers and Avants for decades.
For now, we're not sure if the G70 Shooting Brake will come to the U.S., and even if it does, it might sell in limited numbers. It would perhaps compete against the Audi A4 Allroad and Volvo V60, but offer more style and dynamic handling.
These spyshots are from the Alps, where the Shooting Brake was seen undergoing winter testing together with a G70 sedan prototype. Both proudly wear the new grille which looks like the Superman logo and headlights that are split into two horizontal lines.
Despite the reveal, Genesis hasn't announced the G70's new engine lineup yet. The prototype in this spy photo gallery has exhaust pipes to one side, so it should be a four-cylinder model. Reports suggest the 2.0-liter turbo would be replaced by a 2.5-liter that makes about 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque (Kia Stinger specs). The V6 sport model is either going to carry over with the 3.3-liter or switch to the newer 3.5-liter, which makes more power as well.
Korean automakers are updating their engines and features much faster than BMW or Audi, and we honestly think this type of wagon would be competitive in America. If it directly targets the European market, the G70 Shooting Brake might have a hybrid or plug-in version added later on.
