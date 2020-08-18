2022 Genesis Electric Crossover Rendered With Quad Lamps, Crest Grille

Hyundai has an EV or two, so does Kia, but what about Genesis? The luxury automaker from South Korea doesn’t offer an electric vehicle at the time of writing, not even a plug-in hybrid, a hybrid, or even a mild hybrid.
Given that we’re in 2020 and emissions regulations are getting increasingly tight all across the world, it is high time for Genesis to step things up a notch. This is where the “JW EV” enters the scene, a compact crossover that shares a lot of its underpinnings with the soon-to-debut Ioniq 5 and Kia CV.
JW is only a codename, and as you may know from our previous story on the mystery model, an all-new vehicle architecture is hiding under the skin. E-GMP is how Hyundai calls it, and in addition to multiple drivetrain options, Genesis is likely to offer at least two battery choices at launch in 2021.
You can think of them as Standard Range and Long Range in Tesla jargon, but it would be wrong to compare the JW with the Model Y for a pretty obvious reason. Based on the footprint of the pre-production prototype you can admire in the photo gallery, we’re most certainly dealing with a compact-sized crossover while the Model Y is classified as a mid-sized sport utility vehicle.
As we wait for the camouflage to slowly but surely disappear, Brazilian rendering artist Kleber Silva has come up with a speculativev design study of the JW. Quad lamps, a crest grille that incorporates the radar panel that monitors the road ahead, and hatchback-inspired proportions are featured.
The A-, B-, and C-pillars along with the profile’s lines come courtesy of the Hyundai Veloster, hence the rendering's tamed body style. The real deal, on the other hand, is more of a coupe-SUV thingy because of the sloping roofline and the styling of the liftgate. It’s a pretty little thing that will pose a problem to the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Jaguar I-Pace among other e-crossovers.
Our best clue yet in regard to exterior design, however, comes from the GV70 that will compete against the GLC Coupe and BMW X4. Essentially the coupe-SUV brother of the G70 compact executive sedan, the posher sibling of the GV80 will arrive at Korean and U.S. dealerships sometime next year.
