YouTube Artist Proves the Genesis GV70 Is a "Great Looking Porsche"

Even before the full reveal, we knew that the Genesis GV70 was a good-looking SUV. However, there was also something familiar that we just couldn't put our finger on, which turned out to be "Porsche design."
Korean cars are somehow quite often compared to German ones, partly because Peter Schreyer is in charge of many designs. For example, it's been said that the Kia Sportage looks like a discount Cayenne, while the Stinger four-door and Proceed wagon get compared to the Panamera.
Today, we add the Genesis GV70 to the list, as YouTube artist TheSketchMonkey draws a parallel between it and Porsche design. It's obviously not the front end, as this is defined by unique split headlights and a shield grille. However, the profile and rear of the vehicle appear to be inspired by Stuttgart's finest.
"The proportions are pretty much identical to the Macan," the artist argues. We know Schreyer likes certain ratios between overhangs, and you also see these on BMW models, not just Porsche. As far as details are concerned, the C-pillar sticks out, being similar to the one on the iconic 928. Perhaps Porsche themselves might want to copy this for their next-gen Macan, though we doubt they will.
After doing a rough sketch of the classic V8-powered Porsche coupe, the artist sets his attention to the GV70, installing the wrap-around taillights from the Macan onto its rear end. We think this setup looks better than the split design Genesis is using, but maybe we just haven't gotten used to the Genesis design language yet.
“The audaciously designed new GV70 breaks new ground for Genesis through purity of design execution,” senior vice president and head of Global Genesis Design SangYup Lee said in a statement a few days ago. “The new GV70 inherits the Genesis design DNA including signature elements, such as the Wing Face and Two Lines. Along with the G70, the athletic 70-series line-up expands our design territory. As a luxury brand based in Korea, we are excited to offer ‘Beauty of White Space’, Genesis’ contemporary spatial experience exclusively to our special customers.”
While we don't yet have the full specs on the car, the GV70 is looking like a decent alternative for the more established premium German SUVs. It's even been tested at the same treacherous Nurburgring tack and promises to have a lot of the G70 sedan's sporty character.
