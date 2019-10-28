autoevolution
 

2021 Genesis GV70 Rendering Reveals Korean Luxury SUV's Look

28 Oct 2019
The GV70 is a relatively new project, having only been spotted a couple of times at the Nurburgring. But this was enough for the Russians to render a pretty accurate and interesting-looking luxury Genesis SUV.
As you can see from Kolesa's unwrapping of the GV70, it's a new design, even by Genesis standards. For example, the headlights have this bold C-shape, but it's much taller, maybe to give it a conventional, slightly sporty appearance.

The lower fascia has been styled in the same way as that of the current G70, even though the sports sedan isn't in touch with the latest Genesis brand look. Meanwhile, the large hood sits higher than the fenders and lights, featuring a bunch of creases.

The GV70 has a unique profile too, with tapered glass towards the back and a big piece of chrome trim that snakes its way around the top and below the D-pillar glass insert. The back also features C-shaped lights, plus a sleek coupe-like trunk capped with a large diffuser. The tall exhausts are another trademark of this luxury car.

It's pretty hard to define the GV70 right now. Some say that it will ride on the same platform as the G70 sedan, basically making it into a BMW X3 fighter. Others point out that the new, chunky-looking Hyundai Tucson has just come out for testing and its proportions seem similar.

Right now, there's about 23cm or roughly 2/3 of a foot between those models, but we're inclined to think that the GV80 wants to play with the GLC, X3 and Volvo XC60, which are some of the best selling vehicles in the world.

As for the engines, pretty much everything in this segment (luxury crossover) sells with a 2-liter turbo, and Genesis has one of those already lined up. However, we've had a listen to the prototypes testing at the Nurburgring, and they appear to be motivated by the Stinger GT's 3.3-liter V6 powerhouse.
