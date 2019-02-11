autoevolution

Genesis GV80 Spy Video Takes Us Close to Luxury SUV

11 Feb 2019, 21:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Genesis has been doing a good job taking customers away from the Germans. The G80 flies under the radar, but ticks many boxes, while the G70 has won countless awards. But you don't make a luxury brand with sedans, not anymore, which is why their development team has been working on the GV80.
25 photos
2020 Genesis GV802020 Genesis GV802020 Genesis GV802020 Genesis GV802020 Genesis GV802020 Genesis GV802020 Genesis GV802020 Genesis GV802020 Genesis GV80Genesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell ConceptGenesis GV80 Fuel Cell Concept
It's only the first of several products Genesis has planned, and it's going to look like nothing else on the market. The Hyundai sub-brand can do that because there are no pre-conceptions of what a Genesis SUV should look that. While we would have liked to see something as classic as the G80 sedan, they're giving us yet more double headlights.

If you want a clear picture of what's under the camo, a Korean website released a rendering which we think is very accurate. Also, the interior was spied a couple of weeks ago and looked quite similar to the GV80 concept.

The trademark look was seen on a preview concept, which we always come back to when GV80 spyshots come up. There's just not enough to talk about here, but that's because Genesis is targeting the American and Korean markets, so it doesn't need the perfect 2-liter diesel or a killer inline-6 with a million turbochargers.

Of course, the 3.3-liter twin-turbo and the big Genesis V8 can't be ruled out, but the rumors only talk about the setups mentioned about.

You're going to get a standard 3.5-liter V6, maybe followed up by a four-cylinder turbo and their lack-luster 2.2-liter 200 horsepower diesel. The latest HTRAC AWD system is probably being put to the test during the winter testing cycle. It's supposed to shuffle up to 90% of the torque to the front, split it evenly for off-roading and give it all to the rear wheels for superior highway MPGs.

Genesis GV80 2020 Genesis GV80 winter testing genesis suv spyshots spy video
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
GENESIS models:
GENESIS G70GENESIS G70 CompactGENESIS G90GENESIS G90 LargeGENESIS G80GENESIS G80 MediumAll GENESIS models  
 
 