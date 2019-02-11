Genesis GV80 Spy Video Takes Us Close to Luxury SUV

Genesis has been doing a good job taking customers away from the Germans. The G80 flies under the radar, but ticks many boxes, while the G70 has won countless awards. But you don't make a luxury brand with sedans, not anymore, which is why their development team has been working on the GV80.

25 photos SUV should look that. While we would have liked to see something as classic as the G80 sedan, they're giving us yet more double headlights.



If you want a clear picture of what's under the camo, a Korean website released a



The trademark look was seen on a preview concept, which we always come back to when GV80 spyshots come up. There's just not enough to talk about here, but that's because Genesis is targeting the American and Korean markets, so it doesn't need the perfect 2-liter diesel or a killer inline-6 with a million turbochargers.



Of course, the 3.3-liter twin-turbo and the big Genesis V8 can't be ruled out, but the rumors only talk about the setups mentioned about.



You're going to get a standard 3.5-liter V6, maybe followed up by a four-cylinder turbo and their lack-luster 2.2-liter 200 horsepower diesel. The latest HTRAC AWD system is probably being put to the test during the winter testing cycle. It's supposed to shuffle up to 90% of the torque to the front, split it evenly for off-roading and give it all to the rear wheels for superior highway MPGs.



