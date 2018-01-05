Dodge Challenger Daytona Rendered as Modern-Day Banked Oval Tribute

Dodge has done a brilliant job with the modern-day muscle car offer and yet there are still aficionados who can't get over details such as the lack of a Charger Daytona/Plymouth Superbird successor. Well, the rendering we have here comes to address that.

4 photos



Digital art label



Given the racing pedigree of the original duo we mentioned in the intro, the massive aero elements are only natural. However, since we're talking about a street car here, some might wonder wether such a special's presence on the road would be possible.



Well, one potential answer comes from the aftermarket, which has already delivered Challenger-based tributes to the Golden Era Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Road Runner Superbird.



In fact, such a conversion recently showed up on



The vehicle started out in life as a 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T. The thing comes dressed in purple, with the hue also being used for the brake calipers and multiple cabin elements.



A supercharger upgrade, along with custom wheels are also on the tuning list of this car, but you should know that all the aftermarket stuff comes at a price, with the car being offered at $45,995.



Of course, such machines will easily split opinions among muscle car aficionados, so it's best to keep an open mind when discussing such matters. This pixel play comes to show the current Dodge Challenger with a Daytona take, one that involves all the right bits and pieces, from the aero-sculpted nose to the super-sized wing.Digital art label Rain Prisk is the one behind the render sitting before you. And if you're willing to see more of his cool work, we'll remind you that the examples range from lavish shooting brakes to mid-engined proposals based on the Dodge Viper and the Nissan GT-R Given the racing pedigree of the original duo we mentioned in the intro, the massive aero elements are only natural. However, since we're talking about a street car here, some might wonder wether such a special's presence on the road would be possible.Well, one potential answer comes from the aftermarket, which has already delivered Challenger-based tributes to the Golden Era Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Road Runner Superbird.In fact, such a conversion recently showed up on Autotrader and you'll find a few pics of the machine in the image gallery below.The vehicle started out in life as a 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T. The thing comes dressed in purple, with the hue also being used for the brake calipers and multiple cabin elements.A supercharger upgrade, along with custom wheels are also on the tuning list of this car, but you should know that all the aftermarket stuff comes at a price, with the car being offered at $45,995.Of course, such machines will easily split opinions among muscle car aficionados, so it's best to keep an open mind when discussing such matters.