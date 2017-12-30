2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody vs. Corvette Z06 Snow Angel Battle Is Lit

This is the time of the year when we get to enjoy snow making snow angels. Nevertheless, when your garage is adorned with a machine animated by a blown 6.2-liter V8, building these angels will turn from a process that makes one feel cold to one that gets rather hot. So why not engage in a competition involving such shenanigans? This seems to be the case in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows a 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody and a C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 going at it.

6 photos



The Hellcat kicked off the hostilities, but it didn't take long before the 'Vette jumped the bandwagon. And we're asking you to be the judge of this one. Nevertheless, it would be nice to leave any brand preference aside and focus on the stunts alone.



Now, if you're following our muscle car tales, you've probably noticed that more and more examples of 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody hooning occasions have shown up.



This is only normal, since customer deliveries of the fat-bodied Hellcat are now taking place at full pace. Of course, most Hellcat Widebody owners will go for more serious challenges compared to the one we have here.



Yes, we're talking about drag races. After all, the added tire width included in the Widebody package means convincing the muscle beast to get off the line isn't as difficult as in the case of the standard car.



As for how much progress the said change brings, so far we've seen a pair of drag races that pitted the Challenger against its not-so-distant high-riding sibling, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (



The 707 hp Mopar machine and the 650 hp golden bowtie beast got together in an empty parking lot, one that was obviously covered in white stuff.The Hellcat kicked off the hostilities, but it didn't take long before the 'Vette jumped the bandwagon. And we're asking you to be the judge of this one. Nevertheless, it would be nice to leave any brand preference aside and focus on the stunts alone.Now, if you're following our muscle car tales, you've probably noticed that more and more examples of 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody hooning occasions have shown up.This is only normal, since customer deliveries of the fat-bodied Hellcat are now taking place at full pace. Of course, most Hellcat Widebody owners will go for more serious challenges compared to the one we have here.Yes, we're talking about drag races. After all, the added tire width included in the Widebody package means convincing the muscle beast to get off the line isn't as difficult as in the case of the standard car.As for how much progress the said change brings, so far we've seen a pair of drag races that pitted the Challenger against its not-so-distant high-riding sibling, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk ( first race second race ).