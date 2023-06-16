Do You Need a Lifted 2024 Lexus GX 4x4 Home Run or a Street-Savvy Slam Dunk on 25s?

The Japanese automaker Toyota has strived a little but finally hit the official introduction jackpot on the North American market. And what's even better is the motherload was achieved by both its namesake brand Toyota with the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck and the Lexus premium division with the 2024 GX luxury full-size SUV.
One cannot say these two were not persevering. Toyota has been showering the US market with novelties like the reintroduced S235 Crown, now a crossover-style sedan, with the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' also packing a 220-hp plug-in hybrid Prime guise, the Corolla Cross Hybrid and Corolla Nightshade family, plus the 2024 Grand Highlander, among others. And then, of course, there is also the all-new fourth generation of the best-selling Tacoma mid-size pickup truck, complete with lots of novelties like the 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, XtraCab body style, or the Trailhunter grade.
Moving over to the luxury side of the business, Lexus waited a little longer before spearheading the assault and initially took a little detour through Europe to present the company's smallest crossover SUV to date, the Toyota Yaris Cross-based 2024 LBX. But once the May presentation was over on the Old Continent, they refocused on the double introduction of the mighty 2024 TX and GX models in June. One is the premium counterpart of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, built at the same Indiana plant but still infused with Lexus' brawny design language.
And the other is the third generation of the full-size luxury SUV series sold in North America and parts of Europe and Asia as the premium counterpart of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Interestingly, if we are to gauge the social media audience, "few new offerings are received this well among enthusiasts nowadays," like the all-new Lexus GX off-road SUV. And it's not us saying that but rather a respected figure from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators - Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign, who also took a swing at the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro to make it look indestructible when custom and lifted.
The same happened with the 2024 Lexus GX as the author quickly fell in love with its boxy styling and new proportions, even if it does not have a V8 under the hood anymore. Thus, his sharp vision about the off-road-focused SUV is with only "a few upgrades" like some retro Toyota Land Cruiser-inspired decals, a neat lift kit, plus some Black Rhino wheels shod in meaty tires and a light bar and skid plate, or two – "and it looks the (adventure) business."
But what if you want to shock and awe the entire audience by going against the off-road trend with your new 2024 GX? Well, that's an option, as well, although also only virtually for the time being. So, here is also Nikita Chuicko, aka kelsonik for his digital fans, who was asked by a friend to play with a few upgrades for the GX, as well. Only that this time around, it's a street-savvy lowered suspension slam dunk rather than a lifted off-road home run – complete with a full, wrap-around windshield and window tint, the hunkered-down suspension setup, contrasting roof color, and a bunch of different exterior colors to see which one fits best with the 25-inch Vossen HF6-4 wheels! As you can easily see, we chose crimson as our favorite. Do you agree it's a perfect counterpoint to the overlanding-focused CGI version?
Moving over to the luxury side of the business, Lexus waited a little longer before spearheading the assault and initially took a little detour through Europe to present the company's smallest crossover SUV to date, the Toyota Yaris Cross-based 2024 LBX. But once the May presentation was over on the Old Continent, they refocused on the double introduction of the mighty 2024 TX and GX models in June. One is the premium counterpart of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, built at the same Indiana plant but still infused with Lexus' brawny design language.
And the other is the third generation of the full-size luxury SUV series sold in North America and parts of Europe and Asia as the premium counterpart of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Interestingly, if we are to gauge the social media audience, "few new offerings are received this well among enthusiasts nowadays," like the all-new Lexus GX off-road SUV. And it's not us saying that but rather a respected figure from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators - Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign, who also took a swing at the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro to make it look indestructible when custom and lifted.
The same happened with the 2024 Lexus GX as the author quickly fell in love with its boxy styling and new proportions, even if it does not have a V8 under the hood anymore. Thus, his sharp vision about the off-road-focused SUV is with only "a few upgrades" like some retro Toyota Land Cruiser-inspired decals, a neat lift kit, plus some Black Rhino wheels shod in meaty tires and a light bar and skid plate, or two – "and it looks the (adventure) business."
But what if you want to shock and awe the entire audience by going against the off-road trend with your new 2024 GX? Well, that's an option, as well, although also only virtually for the time being. So, here is also Nikita Chuicko, aka kelsonik for his digital fans, who was asked by a friend to play with a few upgrades for the GX, as well. Only that this time around, it's a street-savvy lowered suspension slam dunk rather than a lifted off-road home run – complete with a full, wrap-around windshield and window tint, the hunkered-down suspension setup, contrasting roof color, and a bunch of different exterior colors to see which one fits best with the 25-inch Vossen HF6-4 wheels! As you can easily see, we chose crimson as our favorite. Do you agree it's a perfect counterpoint to the overlanding-focused CGI version?