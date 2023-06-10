Would a Shooting Brake Version of the Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric Land Yacht Sell?

The future of the car is battery-electric, and most companies have already launched at least one such product. Rolls-Royce is a little late to the all-quiet party, as their first-ever EV was unveiled last fall. It's called the Spectre, and it is a two-door luxury land yacht that looks like a worthy successor to the Wraith.
Designers took their time to make it instantly recognizable as something that belongs to the Goodwood brand. It sports the imposing grille up front, has a double-headlamp styling with the main clusters below the thin DRLs, a back end very similar to that of the Wraith, and doors with hinges mounted on the B pillars.
Despite the two-door body style, its wheelbase is comparable to that of the new BMW 7 Series. But unlike some older Rolls-Royce cars, it doesn't have anything in common with the Munich marque's flagship sedan. It's based on the modular Architecture of Luxury platform, shared with the latest Phantom, and has that famous magic carpet ride. The interior is a very familiar place, as it looks similar to what you'll find in other vehicles made by the British luxury auto brand, and it comes with the starlight headliner that now extends to the doors.
Full technical specs have yet to be released, but we know that it has a total output of 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW). The torque is rated at 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), and this enables it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.4 seconds and the 62 mph (100 kph) mark one-tenth later. The battery pack alone weighs a massive 1,543 lbs (700 kg), and when it's fully juiced up, it allows the Spectre to travel 320 miles (515 km) on the WLTP cycle. As for the total weight of the car, it stands at almost three tons (~6,600 pounds). Therefore, it's not an agile cruiser, but then again, no one expects that from something made by Rolls-Royce.
Production will kick off later this year at the West Sussex plant in England, and if it is one body style that is bound to join the line, it is the convertible. The open-top model would act as the battery-electric successor to the Dawn, and it will share everything bar the folding top with its coupe sibling. But is there room for a third body style in the Spectre family? We have no indication that they're planning either, but a Shooting Brake is another interesting proposal. It would improve the hauling ability of the EV by featuring a larger cargo space behind the seats, and it would look like a million-dollar machine, even though it would cost less. Sugardesign_1 has imagined what such a car would look like, and it's a sexy hypothetical offering. Do you agree?
