Rolls-Royce Spectre Completes over 1.2 Million Miles of Testing, More to Come

Rolls-Royce is preparing thoroughly to launch its first all-electric vehicle, the Spectre. The latest from the brand notes a stunning accomplishment by the testing team, which has managed to drive almost two million kilometers across the world. The program is set to be complete when they reach 2.5 million kilometers (about 1,553,427 miles), but they may drive even more if the team wants to be sure that certain aspects are precisely as expected.

