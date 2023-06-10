Futuristic ICE-Powered Ferrari Hypercar Looks Ready to Show the CGI Way Forward

The Prancing Horse superstar of the automotive world is not doing 'much' as of late. They're casually playing with their next hypercar and going back to Le Mans. They are also ready to reap the benefits of showcasing the ultra-luxury super-SUV world exactly how a high rider is done adequately with a V12 under the hood and coach doors.
As always, Ferrari is rocking our Formula One world with every chance they've got. And motorsport aficionados will also welcome the Prancing Horse house back to the FIA World Endurance Championship's top venue – and during its centenary race, above all. But the F1 and 24 Hours of Le Mans exploits are always so darn exclusive, right?
Well, the street shenanigans aren't any lesser, frankly. Ferrari has attacked head-on the ultra-luxury super-SUV realm with its 710-hp V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue to try and teach everyone, including the coach door Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a proper lesson in high-rider elegance and performance. But they are also heavily invested in their sports and supercar action, with the 2024 Ferrari SF90 LM probably ready for the official presentation during the 2023 Le Mans weekend and also with the LaFerrari's spiritual successor – dubbed Ferrari F250 – looking like a race car for the road in the latest spy photographs.
Speaking of hypercars that would make our hearts flutter and our minds melt at the thought of blissful ICE-powered performance, the Ferrari saga is not only present in the real world. Instead, it is also a valid theme across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And the good folks over at car.design.trends have recently focused our attention on this personal Ferrari project from an artist named 'tl.vk' on social media - one of (very) few lady designers of virtual cars.
She dreamt of a stylish Ferrari project that feels like it (willingly) only covers the bare necessities of the near future – the body's aero has lots of see-through elements, and the layout is as traditional as possible – cockpit up front behind the front wheels, the engine tucked behind it, and a stylish interior connecting the dots between past, present, and a potential future. Since this is merely wishful thinking and a design exercise, there is no word from the author on what could power this Ferrari hypercar.
The hints are there, though, starting with a CGI shot from above presenting the POV of the flowing crimson body and a glass cover for what looks like a blurred V12 or something along those lines of making your heart beat faster with every touch of the acceleration pedal. There are no 'pesky' plug-in ports anywhere around the body, and unless those elements sitting inside the rear extractor are some sorts of sound diffusers, we are looking at a cool assembly of dual exhaust outlets housed in neatly designed 'pods.'
