Dilbar, the World's Largest Motor Yacht, Is Owned by Russian Billionaire Alisher Usmanov

Folks, Alisher Usmanov is one of Russia's leading billionaires, even ending up on the cover of Forbes magazine. Aside from being one of the early investors in Facebook and Xiaomi, he also owns the Dilbar, a 15,917-ton sea-faring vessel that's bound to get you to reconsider your life's financial path.
The Dilbar, a ship launched in 2016, is still considered the largest motor yacht in the world according to gross tonnage, but also by interior volume. Coming in with a length of 156 meters (511.8 feet), the ship reveals more than enough room to enjoy whatever activities Russian billionaires may like.
Now, this beauty is built by Lurssen, the one and the same responsible for some of the world's most extravagant and renowned floating cities. Heck, with a history that dates back to 1875, this German shipbuilder is one of the go-to teams for a yacht done right, and Usmanov knew that.
One of the reasons I even chose to bring to light a vessel that some may consider old is the styling that this yacht displays. Just look at it, I mean, really look at it. Sleek aft decks blend into one another and create a fluid line leading to the front of the ship. A sharp bow is balanced by a low and flat rear, helping stabilize the ship and offering access to water-level fun.
Speaking of fun, all we'll ever know about this ship is what Lurssen divulges on their website or what information some guests may leak in the future. We're told that there is an entertainment center and countless recreational areas, but that there's also a 25-meter (82-foot) swimming pool that holds 180 cubic meters (6,356 cubic feet) of water, the largest pool ever installed on a yacht.
If you haven't grasped the size of this ship yet, just to help put things into perspective, Dilbar is a ship that even features multiple helipads. There's one found at the front of the ship and another pad on the sun deck. I think this is where you'll find the VIP entrance.
One feature guests should get a kick out of is the floating observation bay found near the ship's rear. It's here that a portion of the hull opens to allow guests an unexpected view of their journey.
Even though exterior spaces appear limited, this is only because of the large overhead structures covering each deck. Still, Dilbar features exterior lounges for catching some sun, talking business, or enjoying an alfresco dining experience.
So, you want to know how much cash you need to afford something like this? Well, 15,917 tons of metal, glass, wood, marble, and toys ended up running good ol' Usmanov a hefty 256 million USD (around 227 million EUR at current exchange rates). I bet you this gentleman has one solid business model.
