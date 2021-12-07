Celebrities Attended an Art Basel Party On Board a $19M Megayacht in Miami

Miami is one of the best places on Earth to mix luxury fashion with contemporary art in an extravagant setting. And if it all takes place on an opulent megayacht, it’s even better. Celebrities kicked off the famous Art Basel on board the gorgeous 4Roses luxury yacht.
The beginning of December is that time of the year when Art Basel begins, the famous international art fair that unfolds in Basel (Switzerland), Miami (Florida), and Hong Kong (China). This year, Vogue captured the spirit of this effervescent artistic event by organizing a lavish party on board a $19.9 million megayacht, where the A-list guests indulged in the finest décor, with the most extravagant menu and entertainment.
Vogue and the luxury fashion destination Mytheresa kicked off the major artistic event in style on board a gorgeous yacht overlooking the famous Miami skyline. The third-largest yacht built by the Australian Oceanfast, 4Roses (previously known as Sirona III), is a 185-foot (56.5 meters) luxury vessel launched in 2004. At first glance, what stands out are the intense blue hull and the vertical windows, the yacht’s signature design element, which are supposed to be much better than traditional horizontal ones.
With a design by the famous Jon Bannenberg, 4Roses shows off a silhouette with sharp angles and clean lines, which unveil an exquisite interior, where each of the six staterooms is named after a precious stone. For example, the Emerald stateroom features gorgeous green marble, while the Ruby stateroom combines furniture in a russet shade with white marble.
For the Art Basel party, the megayacht was decorated with Missoni Home items on every deck, as the luxury brand’s CEO was just one of the wealthy top-level guests who attended the event. The most sophisticated gourmet menu matched the opulent design, and a champagne boat from one of the most expensive brands in the world arrived at sunset, taking the party on board the 4Roses to the next level.
Perfect not just for high-end parties but also for cruising in the Caribbean and Bahamas, the nearly $20 million megayacht can speed up to 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph) – the party can keep on going.
