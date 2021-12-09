Russian Millionaire’s Khalilah Superyacht Is Over the Top, A Unique Gold Masterpiece

A superyacht is a symbol of wealth in itself, but one that’s entirely golden is bound to become the center of attention, in the world’s most famous marinas. Truly one of the most unique luxury vessels on the market, Khalilah is not meant for the average millionaire.
The unique “Cordova gold” finish makes Khalilah stand out immediately, but this luxury yacht hides other impressive qualities too, behind its spectacular appearance. At the time of its build, in 2015, it was the largest superyacht in the world made from carbon-composite. The 159-foot (48 meters) vessel was, therefore, surprisingly light, which also helped it achieve an impressive top speed of 26 knots (30 mph/48 kph). That’s because, despite its opulent appearance suggesting pure indulgence and relaxation, Khalilah is actually a sportyacht at heart.
The shiny beauty was the first model of Palmer Johnson’s innovative Supersport series. Described as an entirely “new breed” – a displacement yacht that offers the same space as a multihull, and capable of incredible speed. Khalihah flaunts an unprecedented 1,184-square foot (11 square meters) aft deck, and the largest windows ever integrated on a superyacht in the U.S – you can almost imagine the natural light bringing this gold masterpiece to life.
To top things off, Khalilah comes a matching gold tender, in addition to a wide selection of water toys, kept inside two garages – one with a fueling station. Apart from the owner’s suite that looks like a room in a palace, up to 11 guests can be accommodated in two master suites and three staterooms. The whimsical interior blends colorful art with the most precious materials.
This opulent beast is owned by a Russian millionaire who is infamous for his appreciation for the finer things in life. Alexei Gulobovich, an oil tycoon with various other investments, recently made headlines because of a scandalous legal dispute around jewelry and art worth millions of dollars, with his ex-wife and daughter. It’s not surprising that he had previously chosen this magnificent gold yacht, a different type of jewelry. But now, it seems that he’s willing to part with it, for no less than $32 million (€28.5 million).
The stunning gold Khalilah with a sporty spirit is still in a class of its own.
