Pininfarina and Fulvio De Simoni Shake Hands on Creating a New Future for Yachting

Since the fateful day of May 22, 1930, Pininfarina has been innovating the automotive industry with their idea of what makes the ultimate car. Years later, they started hitting the nautical industry and haven't stopped since. With the aim of bringing forth a whole new design language for the industry, Pininfarina has now grown to be one of the crews you should seek out if you've got millions of dollars to spend on a boat.
Another crew with a massive presence in the yachting industry is Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design. This is an Italian team that's been breaking design norms since 2015. However, their history dates back to Italprojects, a crew established in 1983. If you've never heard of Fulvio De Simoni and you have an eye for luxury watercraft, it's time to get with the game.
Ever since they've been on the market, this crew has been so busy that they are now responsible for over 3,000 boats, yachts, and superyachts that you see on international waters. They, too, have had their eye on designing breathtaking vessels made to become the talk of the port.
A recent press release informs the world that these renowned yacht design teams will now mesh their skills and creativity to "establish new standards for the yachting industry."
Don't get me wrong, this sounds absolutely amazing, especially if you've had a chance to check out the different ships in the gallery. From sleek and flowing lines to sharp futuristic edges that seem to cut through water like a hot knife through butter, this appears to be the look these teams may be bringing to the table.
On the other hand, maybe the two crews working together will sprout something completely different. Whatever hull designs and interiors this collaboration will bring about, they will have to compete in an industry with so many established and successful builders, designers, and architectural teams.
examples of nationalities with a presence in the yacht market that, for some, dates back to the late 1700s. No joke. Meyer Werft, a crew out of Germany, has been building ships since 1795. Competition is fierce nonetheless.
Pininfarina and Fulvio should have no issues whatsoever establishing a new design language for this industry, as the people seem to always welcome the luxurious ways of Italian yacht design.
So far, the only folks who have any idea of what will come about because of this collaboration are Pininfarina Nautical and Fulvio De Simoni. Other than that, only our imagination remains to be surprised in the coming years.
To help give you some idea of how things may turn out, check out the vessels I've added to the image gallery. They're straight from the source and show the freshest works these teams have developed, be they renderings or not. This may offer some insight as to what the future holds. Nonetheless, it will be one where these two teams continue to serve their millionaire clients with the goods necessary to show off their financial status.
