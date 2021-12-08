Destiny 2 Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Event, Adds Halo-Themed Weapons

A new three-player dungeon inspired by the iconic Cosmodrome loot caves, Grasp of Avarice, is available for those who purchase the 30th Anniversary Pack. If you’re considering the bundle, then you should know that most of the content will be timegated, so it’s like the typical seasonal content that goes away after a short while.Among the rewards you can get running the new dungeon, Bungie mentions the Gjallarhorn, its catalyst and ornament, as well as the Matador 64 shotgun, Hero of Ages sword, Eyasluna hand cannon, 1000-Yard Stare sniper rifle, and the Gjallarswift exotic sparrow. Also, the Thorn armor set is a reward from the Grasp of Avarice.One of the new activities included in the 30th Anniversary Pack, Dares of Eternity, is also available to players who don’t own the bundle. To spice things up a bit, Bungie added a horse made of stars inside Xur’s Treasure Hoard where the players can earn the newly added weapons and armor.The new Halo-looking weapons included a new Exotic Sidearm, which Bungie says we “may recognize from adventures long ago. It led you to glory then and it will do so again.” Considering that Bungie is the studio behind the first Halo games and the sidearm, called Forerunner, strongly resembles the Magnum from the Microsoft-owned franchise, it’s not hard to guess what inspired its design.The same goes for the BxR-55 Battler, a new pulse rifle available for all Destiny 2 players. The Marathon armor ornament set and Flaming Tiger Helmet ornament are also available to everyone, so they’re not restricted to 30th Anniversary Pack owners.The 30th Anniversary Pack comes in two editions, the Standard Pack and the Deluxe Edition. The former cost $25 and includes the following items: New Dungeon, Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament, New Weapons Inspired by Past Bungie Worlds, Thorn Armor Set, Bungie Streetwear Ornament Set, Marathon Themed Ornament Set, Unique Helmet Ornament, Exotic Sparrows, Exotic Ship, Emblems, Shaders, Emotes, and more.The Deluxe Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle is available for purchase for $100 and includes the following content: The Witch Queen expansion, Weapon Crafting, New Glaive Weapon Archetype, New Raid, Exotic Gear, New 6-player Activity. On top of that, those who purchase the bundle will get some pre-order instant unlocks such as the Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell, The Enigma Exotic Emote, and a Legendary Emblem.Moreover, the Deluxe Edition gives owners access to even more items and new content, including Exotic SMG, Catalyst, and Ornament, access to Seasons 16, 17, 18, and 19, two dungeons released in Year 5, and Throne World Exotic Sparrow. Of course, the contents of the standard 30th Anniversary Pack is included in the Deluxe Edition too.Although crossplay is available for Destiny 2 players, if you play the game on more than one platform, you’ll have to buy the pack multiple times if you want to have access to the new content.The recent release of the 30th Anniversary Pack is meant to keep players hooked until the next big piece of content arrives in 2022. Considered one of the biggest Destiny 2 expansions in a very long time, The Witch Queen is scheduled for release on February 22, 2022.The Witch Queen includes a brand-new location, Savathûn’s Throne World, and a bunch new gameplay mechanics such as a crafting system, customizable weapons, important changes to existing subclasses. Also, new weapons, including a new type weapon – the Glaive, will be added to the game too, alongside new armor.In the upcoming expansion, players will finally be able to challenge Savathûn, Oryx’s sister, the main antagonist from the original Destiny Taken King expansion. The Witch Queen’s villain has been teased since the beginning of the series and this will be the first time players will face off against her. Interesting enough, she will employ the help of the so-called Hive Guardians, dangerous soldiers empowered with Light abilities, the same powers players have been using all along.Beyond what’s been announced regarding The Witch Queen, Bungie revealed plans to launch yet another expansion next year called Lightfall. The conclusion to The Light and Darkness saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, has also been confirmed although we have yet to learn anything about it.